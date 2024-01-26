Will McDowell-White was impressive in the NZ Breakers' win over the Tasmania Jackjumpers. Photo / Photosport

NZ Breakers 94

Tasmania Jackjumpers 88

The New Zealand Breakers continue to rise.

Last weekend, they made a statement with a 31-point win over the Southeast Melbourne Phoenix. On Friday night, they backed that up with a 94-88 win over the Tasmania Jackjumpers.

With the Jackjumpers coming into the game as the league’s third-placed team and off the back of a big win over first-placed Melbourne United, it’s a win that the rest of the competition will take notice of now with six games remaining on the Breakers’ regular season schedule.

Back in the more intimate setting of Eventafinda Stadium for the first time since February 2018, it was another big step in the right direction for a team fighting to earn the right to play post-season basketball after staggering out of the gates this season.

Performances like this show the team’s potential down the season’s final stretch, though the second half showed familiar issues sneaking their way back to the fore. Star import Zylan Cheatham looked more like the player he was before a leg injury in October, as was Will McDowell-White who has also been hampered by injury this season.

As they have done consistently throughout the season, imports Parker Jackson-Cartwright and Anthony Lamb played a big role in the scoring, while Mangok Mathiang’s offensive rebounding proved it can be a real asset if he can produce the same level of hustle consistently.

Fouls and turnovers remained an issue for the team, though, particularly in the third quarter as the Jackjumpers chipped an 18-point lead in half with 10 minutes to play.

The Breakers settled into their work nicely, moving the ball well on the attack, working open shots and making more than they missed. But the same could be said for the Jackjumpers.

The sides traded points for much of the first quarter; the Breakers led by an explosive start from Cheatham who put 10 points up on just four field goal attempts to see the Breakers hold a 24-20 lead after the opening 10 minutes.

It didn’t come without some foul trouble as Anthony Lamb and Dane Pineau were forced from the floor with two fouls each. Lamb didn’t take long to atone in the second period as he joined in the scoring fun and was one of four Breakers in double digits at halftime, with the Breakers holding a comfortable lead.

Or so it would seem. A 21-12 third quarter in favour of the Jackjumpers, followed by a fast start to the final period, saw that lead down to just four with a little under seven minutes to play.

Ultimately, the Breakers were able to hold the Jackjumpers off and continue trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday’s visit to the Illawarra Hawks.

NZ Breakers 94 (Parker Jackson-Cartright 25 points, Zylan Cheatham 20)

Tasmania Jackjumpers 88 (Jack McVeigh 22 points, Milton Doyle 19)

1Q: 24-20. HT: 57-39. 3Q: 69-60.

