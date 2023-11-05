Anthony Lamb scored 29 points in the Breakers' loss to the Sydney Kings. Photo / Photosport

NZ Breakers 85

Sydney Kings 87

The New Zealand Breakers could take a moral victory out of their 87-85 loss to the Sydney Kings on Sunday night after digging their way out of a double-digit hole in the second half.

But now at 2-5 for the season, the Breakers are not in a position to be settling for moral victories.

The Breakers had the ball in their hands for the final possession of the game, too, after a frantic final minute in which both teams made some errors to give the other team the opportunity to steal the result. The final possession saw point guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright in isolation, settling for a heavily contested, hopeful three-point attempt.

The Breakers did well to get into a position to win the game, but will feel like they have let another one get free from their grasp.

Of their five losses this season, three have been by just five points, while two of those have been a one-possession game.

Import forward Anthony Lamb did a lot of heavy lifting for the Breakers on the score sheet as he continues to get accustomed to NBL life after spending last year in the NBA. Lamb scored 29 points in the game – 17 of those coming in the first half – as he led the comeback effort for the New Zealand side.

While defence was the side’s calling card last year, the Breakers have often found themselves facing early deficits this season, and such was the case in Sydney.

Sydney were having plenty of success in breaking down the Breakers’ defence, which often led to open shooters getting the ball beyond the three-point line with enough time to do the maths to work out the optimal angle at which to shoot the ball.

While they closed the gap at moments in the second quarter, the Breakers went into the halftime break at the bottom of an 11-point crater – a reflection of the Kings’ superior shooting.

But the Breakers are not a team to shy away from a chase, and before long, the gap had been closed to just one point as the visitors began to find their touch from three-point range.

While they only shot at 37 per cent from deep, it was something that served them well, and the shots were falling at the right times – for the most part.

Soon the game became an intense, one-for-one type of match in which neither team could pull away from the other.

With six minutes left in the game, the Breakers finally took the lead, but ultimately couldn’t close it out down the stretch.

NZ Breakers 85 (Anthony Lamb 29 points, Parker Jackson-Cartwright 18, Will McDowell-White 11)

Sydney Kings 87 (DJ Hogg 18 points, Jaylen Adams 11, Denzel Valentine 10)

1Q: 21-27. HT: 44-55. 3Q: 67-72.

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.