NZ Breakers 103

Brisbane Bullets 87

After all but clinching a finals spot with a heated 103-87 win over the Brisbane Bullets at Spark Arena on Friday night, the New Zealand Breakers will be ready for the step up in intensity that comes with elimination basketball.

Because that’s essentially what Friday night’s game was.

The equation was simple for the two teams: win and move on to the post-season, lose and find yourself cheering on the Southeast Melbourne Phoenix against the Sydney Kings on Saturday night. It would take an absolute hammering at the hands of the ninth-placed Adelaide 36ers on Sunday for the Breakers to miss the playoffs now, with points percentage the tiebreaking factor should teams finish even on wins.

With campaigns at stake, the fact the Breakers and Bullets had split their two previous meetings this season, and that this would be longtime Breaker Tom Abercrombie’s last regular season game at home, it was as high-tension a clash as a fan could hope for at this point of the season.

The shots were falling, but it was the Breakers’ effort that was making the difference. Playing every possession like it could be the one that gets them over the line, they outhustled the Bullets and frustrated them.

But they also got contributions across the rotation, with eight of the nine players to take the floor getting on the score sheet - five scoring in double figures. Though – as is a constant of the team’s season – foul trouble was an issue as they also had four players finish one foul away from being ejected.

It got off to a great start for the Breakers, too. Point guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright was proving to be something of an enigma for the Bullets. Using his speed to weave through the defence, the reliable import put 10 points on up in the first quarter but also picked out teammates for easy buckets.

Defensively, the hosts made a strong start as they didn’t allow Brisbane to get anything easy. Drawing two early offensive fouls on Brisbane big man Tyrell Harrison certainly didn’t hurt the Breakers’ cause in the opening stanza as they closed out the quarter with a five-point lead; a buzzer-beating three from Chris Smith edging the Bullets closer.

As the Bullets worked it back to a one-possession game with just under six minutes left in the half, the tension on the court began to boil over. Breakers defensive ace Izayah Le’afa and Bullets guard Nathan Sobey had to be separated by the referee before Finn Delany appeared to get under the skin of 2014 NBA champion Aron Baynes moments later.

As Delany was running back on defence, he made a point of bodying up on Baynes, who was momentarily alone at the other end of the court. That led to the two exchanging words as Delany moved out to mark the ball-handler.

It didn’t end there. Baynes set a hard screen as Delany tracked the ball, sending the Breakers guard to the floor. It was called for an offensive foul, and Baynes left the court having picked up his second foul as Delany applauded from the hardwood.

It was one of several impactful moments Delany had in the quarter as the Breakers rebuilt their lead to a comfortable 15 points by halftime; with the exclamation point put on the quarter through a buzzer-beating three from Abercrombie.

The second half followed a similar pattern. Brisbane made solid starts to the third and fourth quarters to eat into the Breakers’ lead, but the hosts went on with the job and closed out a comfortable, and crucial, win.

NZ Breakers 103 (Parker Jackson-Cartwright 27 points, Zylan Cheatham 19)

Brisbane Bullets 87 (Josh Bannan 29 points, Nathan Sobey 16)

1Q: 26-21. HT: 55-40. 3Q: 75-63.

