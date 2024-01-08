NZ Breakers owner Matt Walsh says the ownership group has never had conversations about moving the team. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand Breakers owner Matt Walsh has stressed the team isn’t going anywhere, following suggestions that they could fold and be relocated.

Walsh denied claims made by former basketball journalist Boti Nagy on his website, with the Adelaide-based writer suggesting financial constraints could force the Breakers out of the league next season and see the team moved to Australia.

“There’s no validity to it. I would note that this guy, whoever he is, also didn’t reach out to me for comment,” Walsh told the Herald.

“As an ownership group, we’re committed. In terms of the financial standing of the club, it’s never been better, certainly in our six years of ownership. The league is booming, and we’re growing right alongside the league.

“We’re about to enter a new media rights deal, and we’re in a great position. I’m not sure where this guy heard this, if he made it up, or if somebody’s got an axe to grind with the club, but I can assure all Breakers fans we’ve never had any discussions about moving the club to Australia or anywhere. The Breakers are going to be around long after I’m gone.”

Walsh, who is part of an ownership group that includes multiple-time NBA all-stars Shawn Marion and Victor Oladipo, among several other investors, has been at the helm of the club since March 2018. He worked as the club’s chief executive until this season, when Lisa Edser stepped into the role as Walsh moved back to the States.

It’s the second time in the last few years that Walsh has faced suggestions the club might be sold, with the American-based owner fronting media in November 2022 to address claims.

“I think it’s just part of it. I’m an owner [of] multiple teams around the world, and I’ve seen things far worse than this,” Walsh said. “I think when you own a sports team that is largely in the public eye, this is just part of it.

“But like I said, all Breakers fans can rest assured that the Breakers are going nowhere.”

After falling a game short of raising their fifth NBL championship banner last season, the Breakers have started to show signs of title credentials again this season – bouncing back from a horror start to their campaign to now be knocking on the door of the playoff spots.

The Breakers are still yet to have a full team at their disposal this year as injuries have ravaged their rotations, though with the majority of the roster now fit, they have won four of their last five games to lift their record to 8-10 at the midway point of the season.

Finn Delany (calf) remains out of action but is due to return in the coming weeks as the side looks to continue their resurgence down the back end of the campaign.

