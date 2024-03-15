The NZ Breakers have signed star Kiwi Sam Mennenga after buying him out of his contract in Cairns. Video / BNZ Breakers

The New Zealand Breakers haven’t wasted any time turning their attention to next season, freeing a promising Kiwi talent from his current contract to secure his services for themselves.

Less than two weeks after being eliminated from the NBL playoffs - and with the finals series still ongoing - the Breakers have moved quickly to sign 22-year-old Kiwi Sam Mennenga, buying him out of the second year of his contract with the Cairns Taipans.

The 206cm forward is a promising young talent, having represented the Tall Blacks and spent time playing collegiate hoops at Davidson in the United States before forgoing his senior year to take up a two-year deal with the Taipans.

Making his debut with the club this season, Mennenga averaged seven points and four rebounds in 17 minutes per game, but flashed signs of his potential throughout the season.

Cairns confirmed his release this morning, though neither the Taipans nor Breakers would disclose how much the Auckland club paid to free Mennenga from his contract.

The signing is one of intention from Breakers coach Mody Maor, who is again building his roster from scratch with centre Dane Pineau the only other player currently signed for the 2024-25 NBL season.

“The foundation of the Breakers is NZ basketball and we want to have the most fitting Kiwis wearing the Breakers’ jersey,” Maor said.

“It doesn’t mean we need a roster which is only comprised of NZ basketball players, but we try to pull out all stops to get Kiwis we feel will add to our culture.”

“Sam is a very typical modern big who can also play at centre. He can play inside and out. He’s a good shooter; he’s also a very physical post-player. He can put the ball on the floor and can also spot up and make decisions.”

“His ability to play two positions and do it in different ways is something we missed last season.”

Mennenga was due to return to play for the new Tauranga-based expansion team Whai in the NZ league, which tips off later this month. However, he exercised the “Europe out” clause in his contract to take up an offer to join AC Karditsas in the Greek league.

The Breakers expect to have their full roster completed and assembled in Auckland in early August.

