NZ boxing's next big thing: Meet middleweight star Viliami Liava'a

Rising star Viliami Liava'a (left) and Joshua Tai will face off in a rematch at the Auckland Boxing Association on Saturday, August 26. Photo / Combat Sports Network.

Rising star Viliami Liava'a (left) and Joshua Tai will face off in a rematch at the Auckland Boxing Association on Saturday, August 26. Photo / Combat Sports Network.

Why get into boxing if you don't want to fight?

That's the question rising New Zealand super middleweight star Viliami Liava'a asks himself every time he's told another prospective opponent has chosen to duck and swerve when presented with a compelling offer to step into the ring with him.

"Why get into the sport if you are not willing to fight?" muses the 21-year-old South Aucklander.

"Yes, it is a sport where you punch each other in the face. But what is the point of it if you are not willing to step into the ring and showcase all of your hard work?"

Liava'a's issue is that, while he is one of New Zealand's best kept sporting secrets, in the tight nit community of Kiwi professional boxing his reputation already precedes him.

Strong, fast and accurate, Liava'a is a regular sparring partner for Jerome Pampallone and Andrei Mikhailovich, the Peach Boxing duo who are New Zealand's best performing professionals not named Joseph Parker.

Despite being smaller and significantly less experienced, Liava'a more than holds his own when hard sparring rounds are called for to prepare for big fights.

"He's obviously special," says Liava'a's head trainer Chavez Glozier.

"He's got that X-Factor. Talent like Vili's is one of those things that is so hard to find. It's the needle in the haystack scenario. There's definitely the potential for him to go all the way in boxing."

Glozier, perhaps unsurprisingly, rates his charge above both Pampallone (13-0) and IBF Pan Pacific and WBO Global middleweight champion Mikhailovich (19-0).

"I'm obviously biased but I think he is a lot better than them," says Glozier. "His ceiling is a lot higher. He's only 21 and has a lot of development to come. If I was to pick one of the three of them to go all the way, I'd put all my chips behind Vili, no question."

It says plenty that despite being very much at the fledgling stage of his career, Liava'a (3-0) is already being ducked by vastly more experienced pros.

One man who has never lacked the cojones to test himself against the best is veteran Chris Martin-trained Tai light heavyweight Joshua Tai, who will square off against Liava'a for the second time at the Auckland Boxing Association on Saturday August 26.

The first contest between the pair was a classic, with Liava'a - who stepped up a weight division to fight a vastly more experienced opponent - dropping the rugged Tai (5-15) twice on the way to a clear points victory.

This time Liava'a is determined the contest won't go to the judges' scorecards.

"I'm out to make a statement – that the first fight wasn't a fluke."

Liava'a's story is in many ways the classic boxing tale; the talented kid aiming to fight his way to a brighter future.

Born to Tongan immigrant parents Tuiono and Soana at Middlemore hospital and raised along with younger brother Nonga between Manurewa and Mangere, he has "spent all my life out in South Auckland - it's home".

He started boxing when he was eight when father Tuiono didn't much like what he saw from his over-enthusiastic son on the rugby pitch.

"I was getting into fights. Dad saw that and didn't like how I was treating the other players. So he took me down to a boxing gym in Mangere called Rising Stars. That's where I started my boxing journey."

Liava'a compiled a solid amateur career that culminated with a bronze medal representing New Zealand in Samoa at the Youth Olympic Games qualifiers before making the call to jump into the pro ranks at just 20.

By day he works at a meat processing factory in Otahuhu making products for the likes of fast-food chains Subway and McDonald's. By night he can usually be found honing his skills at the Glozier Boxing Gym in Manukau, dreaming of one day emulating his idol Floyd Mayweather Jr, the greatest defensive fighter to grace the sport.

"My defence is nowhere near as good as his," he laughs. "It's trash. I'm still catching punches to the face!"

It's a deficiency he'll need to remedy to thrive at the highest level, but Liava'a has time on his side. For now, he needs to stay busy, a task not made easier by the reluctance of Kiwi pros to face him.

It means his next opponent – should he take care of Tai – will likely produce his first taste of international competition as a pro.

"I just want to rack up as many wins as possible to push my name out there," he says. "Hopefully doors then open up and I can choose which one to go through."

Unfinished Business: Liava'a v Tai II takes place at the Auckland Boxing Association on Saturday, August 26.