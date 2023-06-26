Warriors coach Andrew Webster wants to set a new benchmark over the rest of the NRL season.

The Auckland-based team have put themselves in a strong position, with a 9-6 record and only three of their last nine regular season matches across the Tasman. They are also finding form - individually and collectively - at the right time. The Warriors have won four of their last five matches, with Friday’s 48-18 thumping of the Dragons their third successive victory by 20 points or more, a streak that hasn’t been matched at the club in more than two decades.

It’s impressive stuff but they can’t stand still, as continuous improvement is both required and expected in the NRL. There is pride in what has been achieved - which has bred confidence and belief - but little value in looking back.

“Over the next nine weeks the table will go up and down,” said Webster. “And the best teams will improve. And the teams who don’t, won’t actually go backwards. They’ll just stay where they are in their performances. We want to be one of those better teams so this is where we really have to fight for it.”

Webster sees gains in two main areas.

The first is defensive intensity, which has ebbed and flowed over the past five games, with the matches against the Raiders and Dolphins closest to the desired template.

“I still don’t think we are ruthless enough in our defence,” said Webster.

The second is consistency within a match, where the levels don’t fluctuate. That has happened - notably against North Queensland, Penrith and Redcliffe - but not often enough.

“We’re not putting all our game together at one time,” said Webster. “We’re putting it together in patches. People might say I’m kidding myself, 48 points and why am I saying that? I’ve just got to be honest. We’ve hardly put together an 80-minute performance. There’s been moments that we should be really proud of but we haven’t done it for the whole game.”

Warriors coach Andrew Webster during a training session. Photo / Photosport

That will be critical in Friday’s sold-out home clash with South Sydney (8pm).

The 2022 grand finalists have dipped in the last few weeks but are still third favourites for the Premiership (behind Penrith and Brisbane) and are certain to be in the playoff mix in September.

For all of the Warriors’ progress this season, they have been edged in the heavyweight clashes, with narrow losses to the Panthers, Storm and Broncos - and two defeats to the Roosters - against the solitary win over the Sharks.

“I understand that,” said Webster. “Everyone’s sort of saying - ‘they’ve done really well, but they haven’t taken down a top-four side yet’. So yeah, we’ll find out Friday.”

Webster believes they are ready for that challenge but is maintaining his refusal to set targets over the rest of the season, despite pundits tipping them as contenders for the top quartet.

“There’s just no expectations around where we finish and how we do it,” said Webster. “Our goal at the start of the year is to win the comp, and to do that we said we’ve got to win as many games as possible. If you [do], that means you’re doing the right things. Everyone’s trying to reset our goals for us. But we never had that goal, with a number on the table.”

Several players are expected to return from long-term injury absences in the coming weeks. Wing Edward Kosi was man of the match in reserve grade last weekend but will have to wait for his opportunity, with the form of Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Marcelo Montoya outstanding.

Webster said half Te Maire Martin was “three or four weeks away” while middle forward Jazz Tevaga could be back in a fortnight.