Warriors coach Andrew Webster. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors are in no hurry to start talks about Andrew Webster’s long-term future at the club, despite his seismic impact so far.

The rookie coach has been a revelation, guiding the Auckland team to a promising 9-6 record, with a series of eye catching performances.

But it’s not just the results; it’s the overall upward spiral across the club and the improvement shown by almost every player.

Webster understands the landscape here – from his time as an assistant coach in 2015 and 2016 – and seems to have the common touch, especially with young Māori and Polynesian players.

Being Warriors coach has often felt like the hardest job in New Zealand sport and the club have burned through so many, since the end of Ivan Cleary’s reign in 2011.

But it feels different with Webster, who appeals as a once in a generation figurehead at the Warriors, like Cleary and Daniel Anderson before him.

But Warriors chief executive Cameron George hasn’t began discussions about an extension to Webster’s current contract, which runs until the end of the 2025 season.

“I understand why you are asking the question but we are taking each week as it comes at the moment,” George told the Herald. “We have a lot to focus on and he just needs to keep his focus on that and whether that happens down the track, that’s for the future. No need to ask those questions right now ... it needs to be at the right time and place.”

The Warriors have done early extensions before. Kearney’s contract was upgraded twice during his stay while Eliesa Katoa is a recent example, as the former second rower was handed a revised four year deal just a few games into the 2020 season.

George implies that Webster could be open to a long tenure, like Cleary, who was head coach from 2006 to 2011.

“I share the same ambition as Webby and that is why he is here,” said George. “We love New Zealand, he loves it, I love it. We share that same vision of taking the Warriors to where we have never been before. I have no doubt that he is the man to lead us there but there is no need for him and I to be sitting down right now. He knows and I know, what his long term plan is.”

Webster has often spoken of his love for this country, which began during his previous Warriors stint. He is relaxed and comfortable living here, while his wife recently gave birth to their first child Max. In a short time he has already witnessed significant growth, with Friday’s sold out match against the Rabbitohs an obvious barometer.

“The support has been crazy and the people in the streets just want to talk about rugby league,” said Webster. “I didn’t see any of that in the pre-season. I didn’t see anyone talking about it. I didn’t see anyone as proud of the team as they are at the moment. I said to the boys ‘that’s a good thing that live up to’.”

George has been delighted with Webster’s impact.

“He, along with all of the staff, in conjunction with his playing group, have done amazing things,” said George. “That has been led by Webby – he is the one that has to drive the staff and the players to achieve – and we are really pleased with the way he is going. He’ll be the first to admit he has a long way to go and we all do as a footy club but he’s doing an outstanding job.”

The announcement of the relatively unknown Webster last September didn’t spark cartwheels among the fan base but George was always confident he would step up.

“I’ve known him for a long time. He has always had something, with the way he connects with people, it is a special talent he has. He has got a way about him that people connect with and respond to. [But] he is going to continue to work hard on his personal development and continue to work hard as a head coach because nothing is ever a given.”