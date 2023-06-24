Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

NRL: Why the New Zealand Warriors aren’t content yet, despite winning streak

Michael Burgess
By
4 mins to read
Tohu Harris of the Warriors is tackled by Jaydn Su'a of the Dragons. Photo / AAP / Photosport

Tohu Harris of the Warriors is tackled by Jaydn Su'a of the Dragons. Photo / AAP / Photosport

The Warriors look headed for new heights in 2023, but are downplaying talk of being top four contenders in September.

Their 48-18 thrashing of St George-Illawarra on Friday night was their fourth win in five

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport