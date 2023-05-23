Shaun Johnson is in the final season of his current contract with the Warriors. Photo / Getty Images

As the Warriors plan for their future with the return of Chanel Harris-Tavita, the question remains over the status of star half Shaun Johnson moving forward.

Johnson is off-contract at the end of the season and, after reportedly knocking back an offer to join Wests Tigers in 2024, has been linked with either signing another contract with the Warriors or riding off into the sunset after a successful career.

Johnson has been playing in the NRL since 2011, featuring in well over 200 games across his time with the Warriors and the Cronulla Sharks. However, the 32-year-old has unlocked some of the best form of his career playing under head coach Andrew Webster this season, pulling the strings for a side that has shown a sharp turnaround in performance from recent seasons.

The Warriors have an interest in bringing Johnson back, however with those discussions still ongoing, Webster said being able to bring Harris-Tavita back into the fold added to the depth in the halves and allowed them to plan for the future — be that with or without Johnson.

“The way Shaun and I have kept this dialogue is we’re just going to keep working it out as we go,” Webster explained. “If Shaun’s playing well and he wants to keep going, then we’ll work that out later. If he’s doing the business, there’s always a spot here for Shaun, and we’ll work that out.

“But right now, we’ve got to have a plan and Chanel’s part of that plan, so that’s great. The dialogue between Shaun and I is just ongoing and the way we work together is just open, honest feedback. It’ll work itself out at the right time when we know that we’ll let everyone know.

“We’ve just got to keep communicating. There’s definitely a place for him.”

Chanel Harris-Tavita in action. Photo / Photosport

Harris-Tavita is the second regular first-grader to be returning to the Warriors in 2024, with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck making his way back after a stint in union that has seen him reach the heights of test rugby.

Both signings sparked discussions among fans and pundits as they return to positions already filled in the club. Many have suggested Tuivasa-Sheck could return at centre as Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad has been impressive in the No 1 jersey and recently said he didn’t come to the club to play anywhere but at fullback.

But speculation as to where the returning duo might line up is premature, Webster said. Speaking after Harris-Tavita’s return was announced, he explained what his message to the team — both current and incoming players — was in terms of earning their spots, and noted that those returning players who were once regulars in the run-on squad understood they would not be waltzing straight back into their former roles.

“There’s an understanding with every player, and that’s the truth because we’re not recruiting over the top of people saying that they’re not good enough and we don’t want you here so we’re going to go and get someone else. We’re recruiting to add depth and quality,” Webster said.

“We’ve got to have good people at our club and [Chanel] certainly fits that. We’ve got to have competitive people — he certainly fits that, and he can play in more than one position. So, we’re not saying to the current group — and we’ve been strong on that — that you’re not good enough, we need to come over the top. We’re saying let’s add some depth to it.

“People can get excited about him coming back, but we’ve got complete belief in what we’ve currently got here as well.”

Harris-Tavita took a sabbatical from the game after helping Samoa to a runner-up finish at the Rugby League World Cup in 2022, but never closed the door to making a comeback. He will return on a two-year deal beginning in 2024, with both sides having an option for another season in 2026, and the 24-year-old will be one of four halves on the books, alongside fellow youngsters Ronald Volkman and Luke Metcalf — who will make his club debut in the halves this weekend after recovering from a leg injury — and veteran Te Maire Martin.

While that suggests the Warriors are planning for life without Johnson, Harris-Tavita gives the club flexibility. While a half by trade, Harris-Tavita has been a starting fullback in the NRL and has made his presence felt from the interchange bench.

Webster is aware of what Harris-Tavita brings to the table, too, having worked alongside him as part of the coaching staff for Samoa’s memorable World Cup run last year.

“I think one thing we’ve learned this year, you got to have depth and, particularly in the halves, it’s such an important position. Chanel offers that. Chanel could play fullback, lock, he could play hooker, he could play just about anything, but he is a half and we just feel like he’s going to add great depth for us.

“He’s also a left-foot kicking on that side of the field, so that adds a different dimension to our team. One thing we’ve learned is it’s good to have depth in key positions and he’s going to be great for us.”