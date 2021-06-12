NRL: Warriors star Ken Maumalo granted immediate release from contract to join Wests Tigers

Ken Maumalo will join the Wests Tigers. Photo / Photosport

Warriors winger Ken Maumalo will leave the club to join the Wests Tigers.

The Warriors announced that the 26-year-old Kiwi international, who was signed to the end of next season, has requested and been granted an immediate release from his contract.

The Tigers confirmed Maumalo signed a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Warriors CEO Cameron George wished Maumalo the best at his new club.

"Ken had an opportunity to secure a long-term future for himself and his family beyond next season but we couldn't offer anything further at this stage," said George.

"He has made a huge contribution to the Warriors and we wish him and his family all the best for the future."

Maumalo's 105th and possibly last match for the Warriors was in the club's 18-34 loss to Parramatta in Brisbane on May 16.

"Ken has given the Warriors great service across seven seasons," said Warriors head coach Nathan Brown.

"It was a great achievement for him this year when he joined the select group of players who have made 100 appearances for the club."

Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe welcomed Maumalo to the club.

"On behalf of all at Wests Tigers, I'd like to welcome Ken and his family to the club and say how pleased we are to have secured a player with his talent," Pascoe said.

"Ken has shown himself to be one of the most dynamic wingers in the competition and he will certainly add a lot to our already talented squad over the coming years.

"We're very pleased to have added a talented player with international experience at this point of the year and look forward to seeing Ken take to the field in Wests Tigers colours."​

Tigers coach Michael Maguire said Maumalo would add a lot to the squad and was pleased to be working with the talented winger again.

"I've worked closely with Ken over a number of years now at international level and it's great to see him now join Wests Tigers," Maguire said.

"Ken is a great family man who will fit in well with the squad we have here at Wests Tigers, and I look forward to welcoming him to the club."

A member of the club's premiership-winning under-20 side in 2014, Maumalo made his NRL debut against Parramatta in the opening round of the 2015 season. He is set to finish his Warriors career with 41 tries.