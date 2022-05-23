Chanel Harris-Tavita. Photo / Photosport

Warriors star Chanel Harris-Tavita is planning to walk away from the NRL at the end of the year.

The 23-year-old told AAP he will be taking a break from rugby league after just 44 first grade games, revealing he has lost his love for the sport.

"I want to take a break from rugby league," Harris-Tavita told AAP. "I've made the decision in the last couple of weeks.

"Over the last year I haven't been enjoying it as much as I want to, even though being an NRL player was something I dreamed of as a kid."

Harris-Tavita will leave the Warriors at the end of the season, saying he knew in his gut he was making the right move to take time off after his contract expires.

He added that the decision was not related to mental health.

"I have felt guilty when I think about the decision I'm making," he said.

"There are plenty of kids out there that would love to be in my position. Stepping back from the game might look like I'm taking it all for granted.

"I just think it's the best decision for me. Each time I told a family member or friend, it was like a weight had been lifted off my shoulders.

"I was scared to say it out loud, let alone tell my family, friends, and teammates. Most of the people I told were shocked, but they were all very supportive, which I'm thankful for.

"I'm extremely grateful for the experiences I've had and the people I've worked with.

"Soon it'll be time for a change of scenery."

Harris-Tavita said he intends to use 2023 to travel and continue a newfound hobby of writing, but he still wants to represent Samoa or New Zealand at this year's Rugby League World Cup.

He was offered a new deal with the Warriors during pre-season but held off from signing, saying the delay was partly due to knowing "deep down" he wanted a break from the sport.

"I was trying to delay the contract decision," he said.

"Deep down, I knew I didn't want to sign another contract and I was trying to hide that feeling from everyone including myself.

"A couple of weeks ago my manager was coming to Brisbane to negotiate my contract and I said to myself: 'am I going to grow some balls and make this decision now or am I just going to keep everyone else happy?'.

"Before that I was practically lying to everyone about what I wanted to do."

- with news.com.au