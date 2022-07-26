Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

NRL: Warriors senior players admit on-field tension led to sniping amongst the squad

4 minutes to read
A dejected Jazz Tevaga during the Warriors' loss to the Raiders. Photo / Photosport

A dejected Jazz Tevaga during the Warriors' loss to the Raiders. Photo / Photosport

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

Warriors senior forward Jazz Tevaga says the team needs to be more united, admitting that the negative talk and on-field bickering went too far last Saturday with some "toxic sprays" during the 26-14 reverse in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.