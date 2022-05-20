Matt Lodge has been released from his contract with the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

Matt Lodge's tenure as a member of the Warriors has come to an end, with the club releasing the 26-year-old prop from his contract with immediate effect.

Lodge joined the Warriors midway through the 2021 season from the Brisbane Broncos, and was in the final year of his current contract.

The club had talks with the Australian enforcer ahead of the 2022 campaign about a contract extension, but Lodge said he wasn't in a position to commit to the club on a long-term basis.

The Warriors will be returning to New Zealand on a permanent basis next year, and Lodge confirmed that was a factor in the decision for the two parties to part ways.

"I couldn't see my family living in New Zealand for a long-term future," Lodge admitted.

"Therefore we decided that the best thing for the club was for us to mutually part ways so they have some clarity.

"I respect the club and especially the boys a lot and hopefully I showed that by the way I trained and played physical and gave my all every game."

Club chief executive Cameron George said Lodge had informed the club of his position a while ago.

"The opportunity for him to leave now allows us to move forward with our future planning and to develop our younger players," George said.

"We're grateful to Matt for the contribution he has made since joining us last year and wish him and his family all the best for the future."

Lodge departs the club with 14 appearances, his most recent being in last weekend's 32-30 loss to the South Sydney Rabbitohs.