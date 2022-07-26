Seven Manly Sea Eagles players have refused to wear the pride jersey. Video / NRL on Nine

Warriors prop Addin Fonua-Blake believes the decisions of a group of Manly players to refuse to wear pride-themed jerseys this weekend should be respected.

It's believed that up to seven first graders at the Sydney club have elected not to play in the upcoming game against the Roosters on Thursday, after they were not consulted about a rainbow-themed jersey to celebrate diversity.

Manly coach Des Hasler has so far backed their stance.

Fonua-Blake, who spent five seasons with the Sea Eagles before he moved to the Auckland club ahead of the 2020 season, didn't have a strong view on the matter when asked on Tuesday morning but empathised with his former teammates.

"Each to their own, I guess," said Fonua-Blake ahead of Warriors training at Mt Smart. "It's a lot of cultural beliefs and religion that goes into the decision not to wear the jersey but you know, I've got nothing but respect for the boys and I have got no bad comments on people.

"The NRL is very diverse - there's a lot of different religions in there and they have their own beliefs. I am not going to discriminate - whatever they want to do for their beliefs, total respect for them. And the boys that do go out and wear the jersey I'm pretty sure they are going to do a good job for Manly as well."

Warriors' halfback Shaun Johnson had a similar view when asked about the issue at the Brookvale club.

"I don't have an opinion - I just think each to their own," said Johnson.

"I'm okay with it. Like if we're asked to respect the pride community then we should also respect the Christian or religious community as well. So that's where I'm at with it. I don't have an opinion either way."