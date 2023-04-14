Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

NRL: Warriors fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad believes the team ‘can be so much better’ after promising first quarter of 2023 season

Michael Burgess
By
4 mins to read
Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad of the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad of the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

Warriors fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad believes the team are on the road to something special in the NRL after a promising start to this campaign.

After a quarter of the season, the club have a 4-2

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport