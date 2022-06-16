Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SportUpdated

NRL: Warriors coach Stacey Jones hopes Ronald Volkman's debut inspires 'struggling' Shaun Johnson

4 minutes to read
Dallin Watene-Zelezniak is the only Warriors player to be named in the squad to face Tonga. Video / NRL

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak is the only Warriors player to be named in the squad to face Tonga. Video / NRL

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Multimedia Journalist

Stacey Jones is willing to take risks.

In his first full week as head coach of the Warriors, Jones unveiled a huge surprise in their squad to take on the competition-leading and defending champion Penrith

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.