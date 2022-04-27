Voyager 2021 media awards
NRL: Warriors coach Nathan Brown doubles down on criticism that players gave up in Storm loss as focus turns to Raiders

3 minutes to read
Warriors coach Nathan Brown. Photo / Photosport

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

Warriors coach Nathan Brown has doubled down on criticism of the effort his side showed in the second half of their record loss against Melbourne on Monday, suggesting fear of further failure played a part.

