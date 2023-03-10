Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

NRL: Warriors coach Andrew Webster urges players to avoid falling into familiar trap

Michael Burgess
By
4 mins to read
Warriors head coach Andrew Webster. Photo / Photosport

Warriors head coach Andrew Webster. Photo / Photosport

Warriors coach Andrew Webster has a simple message for his squad as they look to build on the opening round win over Newcastle.

Don’t set the bar too low.

Warriors teams of recent seasons have

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport