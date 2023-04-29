Warriors coach Andrew Webster has ruled out Roger Tuivasa-Sheck making an early return to the NRL club.

Tuivasa-Sheck has signed a three-year deal from 2024 to return to the NRL with the Warriors, but there has been speculation he could suit up in 2023 after the Blues Super Rugby season ends, if Tuivasa-Sheck is informed by the All Blacks that he is not in their World Cup plans.

But Webster ruled out the possibility of an early exit from his rugby deal to participate in the 2023 NRL season.

“I’m not entertaining the idea of any early releases,” Webster told the Herald on Sunday. “Roger has got dreams with rugby union and it would be disrespectful to talk about that with his current club and there has been no indication that that will happen. Not one. We are not seeking it and he is certainly not wanting it.”

However, Webster is thrilled about the former Dally M winner’s impending return in 2024.

“He is a star player and a leader and he has a point of difference,” said Webster. “He ticks so many boxes when it comes to trying to put together an elite squad.”

Though most of his NRL career has been at fullback, the 29-year-old is expected to also be an option at centre next year, given the presence of custodian Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, but Webster was reluctant to talk about his preference.

“We will cross that bridge when we come to it and make that a bit clearer as time goes on,” said Webster. “I know what we want to do there but I’ll keep that to myself. At some stage we will make that public.”

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck with his son Nico and Warriors CEO Cameron George. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors have received sweet and sour injury news ahead of tomorrow’s clash with the Sydney Roosters at Mt Smart (4pm), as they deal with a lengthy casualty list.

Captain Tohu Harris re-injured his right knee in the 30-22 loss to the Melbourne Storm last Tuesday, but the club doesn’t expect a long stint on the sidelines, with early scans revealing a positive prognosis.

“It’s not bad at all - not long term,” Webster said. ‘It’s almost exactly the same as last time, it will just be when he is ready.”

Harris missed two games after his MCL tear in round four, before playing the last two.

According to Webster, Harris is a chance of returning for the round 11 clash with the Bulldogs (May 12), but a more likely scenario is the Napier game against the Broncos after their first bye (May 27).

Webster also scotched any suggestions that Harris had come back too early last time, saying the club had been precautionary and given him an extra week.

Nicoll-Klokstad is expected to return for the Magic round clash with the Panthers (May 6), having passed all protocols so far after being concussed against the Storm.

“He had no symptoms the next morning,” said Webster. “He has ticked every box and is feeling really good.”

Webster said the NRL have already cleared his potential availability for the Penrith game, which falls right on the mandatory 11-day stand down period for category two HIAs.

However the situation is not so optimistic for Jazz Tevaga, expected to be out for at least six to eight weeks with a calf injury. The livewire middle forward has been one of the Warriors best performers but scans revealed a “nasty tear”.

“It’s going to take a while – it’s not a little tear,” said Webster.

Of the other absentees, Luke Metcalf is targeting a return in a fortnight while Mitch Barnett is progressing well but still a few weeks away.

With seven players out injured, including five off-season recruits, it’s a far from ideal situation for Webster ahead of facing the Roosters, but he is accentuating the positive.

“This is my most exciting challenge,” said Webster. “I’m actually more excited this week than I have been all year. It’s certainly not a crisis. People get opportunities in different positions, we trained really well and these are the games you want to be a part of. People are saying you can’t win but we have different ideas.”

The Warriors did a brief review before flying home from Melbourne on Wednesday and had their only major training session on Friday evening.

Sunday will be a physical test – off a short turnaround – but it is the same for both teams, with the Roosters having to travel after a Tuesday game. Webster also doesn’t detect any physiological scars from the brutal Anzac Day match.

“They can’t wait to play and the advantage is we get to play at Mt Smart,” said Webster. “If they didn’t bounce in with so much energy on Friday I would have probably been worried about the mental challenge but I haven’t seen any signs of it.”

The Roosters are favoured. After a scratchy start to the season they are showing signs of clicking, especially in attack and have numerous threats, especially out wide. Joseph Manu’s move into the halves offers another dimension while Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Brandon Smith always peak for clashes with the Warriors.

“They have class individuals and a really good team to go with it,” said Webster. “We need to concentrate in every moment, they have so many dangers across their line. But we want to be one of the best teams so we want to knock the best teams off.”