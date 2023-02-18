Warriors coach Andrew Webster wants his players to put their hand's up for week one selection. Photo / Photosport

Warriors coach Andrew Webster has yet to decide on his top NRL lineup — but will get plenty of answers on Sunday afternoon in Christchurch.

Months of pre-season training come to a head against the Melbourne Storm at OrangeTheory Stadium with the Warriors’ final trial.

While there was a useful hit out against the Wests Tigers earlier this month, this match will be a much better gauge, with many of the senior players having their first run including captain Tohu Harris, Addin Fonua-Blake and Shaun Johnson, along with several high-profile new recruits.

With the season opener less than two weeks away, Webster has a lot to weigh up for his best 17.

“Certainly some of the squad have got themselves in front for round one,” Webster told the Herald.

“There are maybe 10 guys that have earned that right and then there is another group that has to go out there and fight for it. Unfortunately, as we know in rugby league there could be injuries or whatever so everyone has to have the attitude that are trying to have a crack at round one.”

The spine picks itself — especially after Luke Metcalf’s recent injury — while Fonua-Blake, Barnett, Harris and Bunty Afoa or Tom Ale are expected to be the middle rotation.

But there is intrigue among the outside backs and back row.

Brayden Wiliame, Adam Pompey, Viliami Vailea and Rocco Berry are among the centre contenders, with Marcelo Montoya an option there or on the flank.

Dylan Walker is the most experienced centre at the club, but Webster wants to use him as a No 14 utility.

”Dylan’s strengths are playing lock forward off the bench and terrorising tired forwards — then you add in his utility value,” said Webster. “I’m not saying he won’t play there but the plan is that the centres we have got, they lock down a spot and say ‘this is mine’.”

There are also plenty of second row options, with Josh Curran, Bayley Sironen and Jackson Ford fighting for a place alongside marquee signing Marata Niukore.

Melbourne are expected to field a near full-strength team on Sunday, which provides the perfect litmus test.

”We can’t get ahead of things and think about round one,” said Webster.

“The guys need to nail their performance, based on what they have been doing at training. [They] have to be super competitive against a really good team and put into place what we have practised.”