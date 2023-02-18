Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

NRL: Warriors coach Andrew Webster hopes selection battles will drive performance in trial against Melbourne Storm

Michael Burgess
By
3 mins to read
Warriors coach Andrew Webster wants his players to put their hand's up for week one selection. Photo / Photosport

Warriors coach Andrew Webster wants his players to put their hand's up for week one selection. Photo / Photosport

Warriors coach Andrew Webster has yet to decide on his top NRL lineup — but will get plenty of answers on Sunday afternoon in Christchurch.

Months of pre-season training come to a head against the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport