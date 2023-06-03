Shaun Johnson of the Warriors runs in for a try during the round 14 NRL match between the Warriors and the Dolphins at Mt Smart Stadium. Photo / Getty Images

Warriors coach Andrew Webster has hailed the impact of Shaun Johnson in Saturday’s 30-8 victory over the Redcliffe Dolphins, saying he was a decisive factor in the hard-earned result.

While it’s always dangerous to highlight individuals in a team sport - and there were plenty of strong performers for the home side - there was no hiding from the halfback’s impact.

Johnson scored two impressive individual tries, kicked and organised well and was a regular threat running the ball, as well as reeling off 27 tackles in another memorable 2023 display.

“He was unbelievable,” said Webster. “I thought he was great. He was just composed. I felt [Wayde Egan’s] deception around the ruck helped him as well and when he saw the opportunities he wanted to take them. The [second] try was the icing but there was so many other things about Shaun’s game that were good leading up to that moment.”

His second touchdown was particularly vital, easing the pressure after the Warriors had missed a ton of opportunities in the preceding 50 minutes.

Though they were on top, Redcliffe were hanging on and the game was in the balance at 6-4, with the Dolphins possessing plenty of attacking threats.

Johnson then took control, carving his way past four defenders from 15 metres out in the 53rd minute.

The Warriors celebrate Shaun Johnson's first try against the Dolphins. Photo / photosport.nz

“We’d been knocking the door down, had heaps of opportunities but it took a halfback to step and show everyone how to put the ball over the line,” said Webster. “That was the moment that changed it because we went ‘right okay, we finally got our reward’.”

Luke Metcalf then crossed two minutes later for an 18-4 advantage, before Dallin Watene-Zelezniak’s late double put the game to bed.

Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett isn’t always effusive about opposition players but agreed Johnson was pivotal to the result.

“He’s always been a quality player but at different stages I don’t think he’s been happy with himself, the way he has played, but he seems happy here right now and in a good place,” said Bennett. “That’s the challenge with these guys, get them in a good place and in a good environment where they are enjoying their footy. He is obviously enjoying his football and he played great.”

Bennett hasn’t been surprised by Johnson’s renaissance this year, saying he would be desperate to make the most of his final chapter.

“Time is running out for him and he would know that, and he’s always been a Warrior,” said Bennett. “He started here and came back here to finish his career. I don’t think he came back here to fail.”

In the first half the match was shaping as another trying night, as the Warriors couldn’t convert pressure into points.

But Webster wasn’t concerned, saying the team had learnt lessons from the Broncos’ defeat in Napier.

“I wasn’t worried because of the way we left the sheds [at halftime],” said Webster. “I was really confident that no matter what was going to happen, we’re not going to get frustrated.”

Anthony Milford’s sinbinning helped the cause, while the Dolphins struggled without their two State of Origin stars, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Tom Gilbert, along with Felise Kaufisi (suspended) and Jeremy Marshall-King.

But the Warriors’ relentless defence suffocated the visitors, as they struggled in yardage for most of the night.

“Our defence went after them - it reminded me of what the Roosters did to us in the wet [in round nine],” said Webster. “And that’s what we’ve been missing.”

Mitch Barnett made a strong return from his neck injury (147 running metres and 29 tackles) and underlined his importance, especially with his defensive aggression.

Hooker Egan controlled the ruck - and invariably took the right option - while Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad continues to enhance his reputation.

But it was a team-wide contribution, with Josh Curran doing well at centre after the 13th-minute withdrawal of Rocco Berry to concussion and Marata Niukore was rampant on the edge, while Addin Fonua-Blake had another monster 65-minute effort.

The sight of Tohu Harris limping back into the defensive line in the first half was a worry, after his knee was caught in a tackle, but he was unconcerned afterwards.

“I just have to keep managing it week to week,” said Harris. “The longer time goes on, the stronger I get it, the less incidents will happen.”