Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

NRL: Warriors coach Andrew Webster, captain Tohu Harris on team’s statement victory against Canberra Raiders

Michael Burgess
By
4 mins to read
Shaun Johnson showed serious skill in this week's clash with the Canberra Raiders, leading his side to another impressive victory. Video / Sky Sport

If the Warriors’ 2023 NRL season has been about making a statement, Friday night’s performance in Canberra was the biggest one yet.

Given the circumstances, their 36-14 victory was the most comprehensive display of the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport