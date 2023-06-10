If the Warriors’ 2023 NRL season has been about making a statement, Friday night’s performance in Canberra was the biggest one yet.

Given the circumstances, their 36-14 victory was the most comprehensive display of the year.

It was more evidence that this team is the real deal and it feels increasingly likely that they will be part of September football.

The round-three victory in Townsville was impressive, though not quite like this.

The Cronulla comeback in early April was beautiful but not as complete as this.

In an intimidating atmosphere – on an emotional night for Jarrod Croker’s 300th NRL game – the Warriors somehow survived a huge early onslaught, worked their way into the match, and then clinically dismantled the Raiders.

Canberra aren’t quite among the NRL heavyweights but they are not far away and had won seven of their previous eight matches, including wins over the Broncos, Eels and Rabbitohs.

But they were gradually subdued on Friday, frustrated by the Warriors’ rock-solid defence in the first half, then unable to stop the waves of attack after the interval.

“To be able to get a good win against such a quality side, that does wonders for the belief,” said captain Tohu Harris.

“But Webby [coach Andrew Webster] and his staff have built that belief right from the pre-season. It’s something that we have been able to continuously build and each week we show a bit of evidence that we should believe in ourselves and [Friday] is another example of that.”

There is a long way to go but Webster’s team have set themselves up well, with five of their last 10 matches at Mt Smart and only two games against current top-four sides - the Rabbitohs (June 30) and the Sharks (July 16) - during that run.

There will be greater examinations to come this year but Friday was a good litmus test.

“If you handle these occasions well, you get to play in big games,” said Webster. “If you get yourself to the playoffs you are going to be in better shape to be able to handle those moments.”

The performance of rookie Ali Leiataua summed up the display. It was an unforgiving place to make your debut, but Leiataua was unfazed, defending strongly against Croker and making a couple of eye-catching runs.

“It’s a huge occasion and to mark a guy playing his 300th who has been around for a long time, and on the edge that Jack Wighton is attacking, it is a tough ask,” said Harris. “He [Leiataua] played outstanding.”

Luke Metcalf dots down. Photo / Photosport

Fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad was another standout, in a memorable personal return to Canberra.

He scored a crucial try early in the second half, reeled off almost 200 running metres and marshalled the defence superbly during the two periods where the Warriors were reduced to 12 men.

“He is one of our most consistent each week,” said Webster. “The boys love playing with him.”

Shaun Johnson also continued his 2023 odyssey, with a key role in the first three tries, before returning after a head knock to ice the victory with an intercept touchdown.

“With three minutes to go, we got the call that he passed [A Head Injury Assessment] and wants to come back,” explained Webster. “I wasn’t going to say no. That is where he is at with his football. It’s not about the tries – that is a bonus – it is about the toughness. That he wants to play with the boys.”

Wayde Egan, Harris and Addin Fonua-Blake were others to stamp their mark but this was a total team effort.

The Warriors defied a massive first-half disparity in possession and territory to trail only 8-6 at the break, which ultimately decided the match.

“We weren’t playing terrible, they were just playing unbelievable [and] obviously we knew the occasion,” said Webster. “The resilience on the try line was something to be proud of and I thought we came out and blew them away early [in the second half], we were super impressive.”

The Warriors have a bye this week before travelling to Wollongong to face the struggling Dragons in round 17.

Warriors 36 (Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Tom Ale, Luke Metcalf, Wayde Egan, Shaun Johnson tries; Johnson 4 cons, Adam Pompey 2 cons)

Raiders 14 (Jack Wighton, Josh Papali’i tries; Jarrod Croker 2 cons, pen)

HT: 6-8