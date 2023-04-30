Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport
Updated

NRL: Warriors coach Andrew Webster bemoans ‘clunky’ attack and lack of composure after loss to Roosters

Michael Burgess
By
3 mins to read
Warriors player Bayley Sironen during his side's loss to the Roosters. Photo / Photosport

Warriors player Bayley Sironen during his side's loss to the Roosters. Photo / Photosport

Warriors coach Andrew Webster believes a lack of patience and composure was ultimately decisive in Sunday’s 14-0 loss to the Roosters, in a match where they were also out-enthused by the Sydney team.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport