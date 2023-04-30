Warriors player Bayley Sironen during his side's loss to the Roosters. Photo / Photosport

Warriors coach Andrew Webster believes a lack of patience and composure was ultimately decisive in Sunday’s 14-0 loss to the Roosters, in a match where they were also out-enthused by the Sydney team.

Played in driving rain and strong wind at Mt Smart, it was always going to be a tight contest, decided on a couple of moments.

The result means the Warriors slip to eighth on a congested NRL ladder, with only one win from their last four matches.

The Roosters took their chances, with a try in each half, and defended doggedly, while the Warriors couldn’t find their attacking groove. They had plenty of ball but struggled to carve out too many opportunities and were held tryless for the first time since August 2021.

“I felt like we got frustrated that we didn’t score,” said Webster. “Instead of saying, right, next step. Let’s go after them defensively; let’s force another error; let’s get the ball back again; let’s make them kick inside their 30 — because it was a hard night to make metres.”

The coach didn’t expect the world — given the conditions — but conceded the attack was a little “clunky”, while the Roosters did well to shut down runners off Shaun Johnson.

“It wasn’t the night to move the ball and look great,” said Webster. “At times we looked really good and at times out we looked like we were just a little bit off the pace on attack.”

He was satisfied with the effort but felt the Roosters’ line speed and defensive aggression was critical.

“We had enough ball to win,” said Webster. “I felt the difference between the two teams was they put the ball in the corner and they went after us defensively … their tackling was elite. [Whereas] we gave up post-contact metres.”

Andrew Webster. Photo / Photosport

The flashpoint of the match came just before the hour, when Roosters forward Sitili Tupouniua somehow avoided any sanction for a shoulder charge on Marcelo Montoya. It was critical; instead of a potential penalty and sin bin, the visitors were back on the attack, with Tupouniua crossing soon afterwards.

It seemed harsh, but Webster played a straight bat.

“They decided it wasn’t a shoulder charge,” said Webster. “I’ll leave it at that.”

The coach was also adamant that the Warriors needed to be better at controlling their own destiny, despite the crowd being frustrated by some harsh calls.

“No excuses,” said Webster. “We were the ones that had the impact on the result. Whatever happens next [after a decision], we can control that.”

For his part, Roosters coach Trent Robinson was thrilled with their application.

“The conditions dictated what style of game it was going to be,” said Robinson. “I felt like we were really comfortable for long periods of time, happy to defend our line. They had field position but they didn’t have momentum. There’s a difference and we continued to control that.”

However, he admitted the absence of Warriors skipper Tohu Harris was significant. “He is probably the key out, in the way they wanted to move the ball,” said Robinson.

Harris will miss at least one more match, if not more, after re-injuring his knee against Melbourne last Tuesday. However, the Warriors at least came through this game unscathed — “touch wood,” laughed Webster — and should welcome back fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad for Saturday’s clash with Penrith (5pm), as they aim to avoid three straight defeats.