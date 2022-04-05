Addin Fonua-Blake in possession. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors could be without their most important forward for Friday's clash with the North Queensland Cowboys.

Marquee prop and captain Addin Fonua-Blake is in doubt for the game, after picking up a knock in last Saturday's 20-6 win over the Broncos.

He has been named on the extended bench but will need to prove his fitness at training this week to have any chance of taking the field.

On top of the possible omission of Fonua Blake, the Warriors have also lost utility Jazz Tevaga (suspended for two matches on a dangerous contact charge) and interchange forward Ben Murdoch-Masila, who is sidelined with a leg injury picked up just 18 minutes into his return last week.

Interchange prop Aaron Pene (shoulder) and back rower Bayley Sironen (Covid) have come straight back into the line-up after missing the Broncos match.

But while Pene and Sironen make quick returns, first-choice centre Rocco Berry is also back in the mix after sitting out last week with a virus and fellow young centre Viliami Vailea is on the extended bench having recovered from the knee injury which sidelined him after the first-round defeat by St George Illawarra.

Sironen, who was on the bench in the first three rounds, comes into the second row with Josh Curran reverting to loose forward.

For the first time this season, Brown has been able to select the same spine in successive weeks, with Wayde Egan at hooker, Shaun Johnson and Chanel Harris-Tavita in the halves, and Reece Walsh at fullback.

Until now Egan had been the only constant in the opening month.

In round one, Johnson was with Kodi Nikorima in the halves with Harris-Tavita at fullback while a week later Walsh came in at fullback with Harris-Tavita going to the halves alongside new signing Ash Taylor.

There was another shuffle ahead of round three when Taylor (hip) was ruled out and Nikorima was back in the halves.

It meant Brown was unable to field his preferred spine until last week when Johnson came back from injury.

Last week Matt Lodge, Jesse Arthars, Nikorima and Walsh all lined up against their former club Brisbane; this week the Warriors will face three former players in centre Peta Hiku, halfback Chad Townsend and prop Jamayne Taunoa-Brown.

Warriors team

1 Reece Walsh

2 Edward Kosi

3 Jesse Arthars

4 Adam Pompey

5 Marcelo Montoya

6 Chanel Harris-Tavita

7 Shaun Johnson

8 Bunty Afoa

9 Wayde Egan (c)

10 Matt Lodge

11 Euan Aitken

12 Bayley Sironen

13 Josh Curran

Interchange:

14 Kodi Nikorima

15 Eliesa Katoa

16 Aaron Pene

17 Jack Murchie

Extended bench:

18 Taniela Otukolo

20 Addin Fonua-Blake

21 Rocco Berry

22 Pride Petterson-Robati

23 Junior Ratuva

24 Viliami Vailea

25 Otukinekina Kepu

• The Warriors face the Cowboys at Moreton Daily Stadium, Brisbane on Friday at 8pm.