Manly Sea Eagles vs NZ Warriors highlights. Video / Sky Sport

The misfiring Warriors are set for another significant blow amid reports coach Nathan Brown could quit the NRL club.

According to nine.com.au, Brown is on the verge of resigning despite having another year left on his contract after telling the club he won't relocate to Auckland permanently.

The 48-year-old lives in Australia, where the Warriors have been based for the past two seasons due to earlier Covid-enforced travel restrictions between the two countries.

The Warriors are expected to return to New Zealand in two weeks for their first home game since August 2019. Brown's current deal expires at the end of 2023.

According to Sydney Morning Herald, Brown has made the Warriors aware "he won't be able to coach in New Zealand beyond that time".

Brown, who took over from Todd Payten last year, has endured a nightmare run as head coach this season with the team slumping to a fifth straight defeat with their 44-12 to the Sea Eagles at the weekend.

The club is currently languishing in 14th place on the table, with only four victories in 13 games.

