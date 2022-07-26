Seven Manly Sea Eagles players have refused to wear the pride jersey. Video / NRL on Nine

OPINION:

The Manly player revolt over the pride jersey is exactly that. A revolting display of man.

Seven players have chosen to send a powerful message to their club, their supporters and the game of league. In their clouded eyes, there is no place for the rainbow community there.

This is 2022, where acceptance and understanding have been uplifting and necessary themes for our broken planet. Except for a couple of bigots from the northern beaches. This group of archaic zealots have brought shame on themselves and their religion. It's the Israel Folau car smash all over again.

Paradoxically, the group have done more for the constant march toward human decency than if they had have just worn the jersey and played the game. The story, rightly picked up on and run with by media, has turned the spotlight on the small-minded minority in the game. The players are being ridiculed and shamed, held up as an example of how far we need to go as a community in the acceptance space.

Their hypocrisy has been put under the microscope. Manly are sponsored by gambling outlets and play at a stadium sponsored by an alcohol company. The damage caused in our community by those two groups is immense. What about the damage caused by people wanting to love whomever they choose? Well, there isn't any.

Manly's Sean Keppie, Kieran Foran and Reuben Garrick in the Sea Eagle's pride jersey. Photo / Manly Digital

How can players be happy with wearing jerseys and playing at a ground that promotes such damaging and impure pursuits yet flinch — in the name of God — at the prospect of acknowledging love and acceptance? That doesn't look very biblical to me. It looks like the work of the devil, turning people against each other for no good reason except fear and ignorance. It makes these people look intolerant, or just plain stupid.

I don't believe they understand what is required of them as a member of a team. Wearing a jersey that promotes inclusion for all is not a personal endorsement of the rainbow community. It doesn't mean you actively approve of a particular lifestyle. It's not a belief. It's not paid sponsorship. It's a way of the club saying they accept everyone, regardless of their race, creed, religion, gender.

It says welcome. These players say you're not.

Religion is a choice. Acceptance is a choice. Tolerance is a choice. Sexuality is not.

The losers in this situation are those people who are so terrified, so uncomfortable in their own skin that they choose not to wear a rainbow.