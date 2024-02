The Warriors will take a brick-by-brick approach with returning star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, wary of putting any extra pressure on the former captain.

On Sunday, Tuivasa-Sheck will play his first league match since July 2021 – after his time away with rugby union – at left centre for the trial against the West Tigers in Christchurch. While it is only a pre-season game, there will be massive interest in the 30-year-old.

Not only in adapting to the 13-a-side code again but doing it in a new position, after years as one of the best fullbacks in the sport. Tuivasa-Sheck reported early for pre-season training back in November and has impressed everyone since, but Sunday is the first real test.

“I don’t think I will ever have a bad comment to say around his professionalism and how he trains, his effort - he is just a pro,” coach Andrew Webster said. “Now he gets to see how the transition back has been. I think it has been easier than going there because it is a game he is comfortable with. [There are] certain habits and things he has picked up that he has had to correct and get back to rugby league and he has done a really good job.”

Tuivasa-Sheck is seen as a player who can transform the Warriors backline, bringing X factor to their outside backs. But Webster is wary of the hype around him.