Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

NRL: The inside story of a remarkable Warriors debut for teenage sensation Reece Walsh

4 minutes to read
Results from another huge weekend of sport. Video / NZ Herald

Results from another huge weekend of sport. Video / NZ Herald

Michael Burgess
By:

Sports writer for NZME

When Reece Walsh first heard the casual question from Nathan Brown, he didn't know what to make of it.

It was last Tuesday morning, before training at the Warriors' Terrigal base, and Brown ambled over

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.