Cameron Murray of the Rabbitohs celebrates a try against the Cronulla Sharks. Photo / Getty

Cameron Murray of the Rabbitohs celebrates a try against the Cronulla Sharks. Photo / Getty

The South Sydney Rabbitohs are through to a fifth straight preliminary final and will face a replay of last year's grand final after a thumping 38-12 win over the Cronulla Sharks.

The result means the second-placed Sharks bowed out of the semi-finals in straight sets in its first campaign under Craig Fitzgibbon, while the Rabbitohs will come from seventh and face the Penrith Panthers on Saturday for a spot in the NRL Grand Final.

In the other semifinal, North Queensland Cowboys will host the Parramatta Eels on Friday night. The Cowboys thrashed the Eels 35-4 in round eight in their only meeting in 2022. The Cowboys last made their grand final in 2017, losing to the Storm, and have made three appearances with their one title coming in 2015.

The Eels meanwhile are looking to end a 36-year title drought which goes back to their last premiership in 1986. They last made the grand final in 2009, also losing to the Storm who were later stripped of that title.

The Rabbitohs are also alive in a bid to be the first side in the NRL era to win the premiership from outside the top four, continuing an epic record of eight prelims in the last 11 seasons.

But it'll be a long week for the Rabbitohs before next Saturday's clash as try machine Alex Johnston, utility Siliva Havili and Origin forward Jai Arrow all left the field.

Havili suffered a calf injury, while Johnston left the ground with a reported cork to the leg. However, Channel 9 reported the Rabbitohs were fearing a hip flexor injury.

But there were concerns for Arrow, who looked in discomfort over a suspected groin injury.

Speaking in the press conference, Souths coach Jason Demetriou said he had high hopes all three injured players would be alright.

"Siliva's got a calf problem, so fingers crossed. The physio thinks if it's not too bad he might be okay," he said.

"Jai's just got a groin thing he's carried for weeks so he'll be fine. Aj's got a hip flexor injury. Again it's not serious but fingers crossed he get stuck into the rehab and with a seven day turnaround we can get him back."

The Rabbitohs will also be sweating on the match review committee after prop Tevita Tatola was cited for a chicken wing tackle.

As expected, Demetriou said he believes Tatola will be alright.

"There's no doubt he puts it in a position where he'll probably get fined but he doesn't go on with it so I think he'll be okay," the Rabbitohs coach added.

Michael Ennis told Fox League: "I think he's in some trouble. I think the first one was an awkward position and the second one he readjusts that."

He added he believed it was a chicken wing.

Gorden Tallis disagreed, saying it was "grade two carry on from the winger and I reckon it's pre-school".

Braith Anasta said it would be a massive call, saying the Rabbitohs "need Tatola to beat Penrith".

But it didn't stop the Rabbitohs going berserk in a dominant display to send the Sharks crashing out of the finals with back-to-back losses.

The first half was an absolute nightmare for the Sharks as the Rabbitohs controlled the play from beginning to end.

Mark Nicholls crashed over in the third minute, while Taane Milne added a second after 29 minutes, before captain Cameron Murray scored a soft try right on halftime to make it 18-0.

Murray hit the line but kept his legs pumping and fend working and brushed straight through the defence for an easy try.

But the Sharks hit the ground running in the second half, scoring immediately after the break.

The Rabbitohs hit straight back but the Sharks' attacking intent was clear after one of the great passes was all for nought after a try was disallowed.

A bomb was knocked back by Ronaldo Mulitalo, caught by Briton Nikora and spectacularly passed behind his back for Ramien to go and score in the corner.

It was denied after Ramien was seen a step offside from Matt Moylan's kick.

Although Mulitalo was the next to score, racing 95m after Ramien knocked down a pass from Latrell Mitchell to his winger, the no try appeared to be the straw that broke the Sharks, as Souths piled on two more tries to put a score on.

Tallis said he was "a little disappointed by the Sharks", while Corey Parker added it was "their worst performance in their biggest game".

NRL finals week three:

Friday - Cowboys v Eels, Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 9.50pm

Saturday - Panthers v Rabbitohs, Accor Stadium, Sydney, 9.50pm