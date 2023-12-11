Solomon Alaimalo runs in for a try against the Blues. Photo / Getty

Auckland-born speedster Solomon Alaimalo has officially joined the Wests Tigers, marking his transition from the world of Super Rugby to the National Rugby League (NRL).

The 27-year-old outside back, standing at almost two meters tall, has been signed to the club’s top-30 roster for the highly anticipated 2024 NRL season.

Alaimalo, who boasts an impressive rugby resume with several seasons of Super Rugby under his belt, initially gained recognition while playing for the Chiefs. His recent stint with Canterbury in New Zealand’s NPC further solidified his reputation as a formidable talent.

The announcement was made by Wests Tigers head coach Benji Marshall, who expressed his excitement about the acquisition. Marshall highlighted Alaimalo’s potential contribution to the squad, emphasising not only his on-field prowess but also his leadership qualities and wealth of experience.

“We’re very excited to have Solomon join the club,” said Marshall. “He will also add leadership and experience to our group, and he is a man of great character.”

Alaimalo, who arrived in Sydney on a Sunday evening, wasted no time integrating himself into his new team. His first training session with Wests Tigers took place at the state-of-the-art Zurich Centre on Monday, providing him with a glimpse of the team’s facilities and setting the tone for the upcoming season.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new chapter in his career, Alaimalo shared his positive impressions from his first day. “This place is amazing, and I can’t wait to settle in and get stuck into pre-season training.”

The seasoned player also acknowledged the presence of familiar faces within the squad, including coach Marshall. Alaimalo believes this will facilitate his adjustment to life at Wests Tigers, describing the team as a supportive environment.

“There are a lot of guys in the squad who are from back home, including Benji, so that probably will make it even easier for me to adjust to my new home here at Wests Tigers,” he said.

While gearing up for an intense pre-season training schedule, Alaimalo plans to spend the Christmas holidays with his family in New Zealand before relocating to Sydney with his partner and two dogs early in the New Year..