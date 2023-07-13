Shaun Johnson of the Warriors. Photo / Getty

Shaun Johnson’s future has been resolved.

The 32-year-old has agreed terms to a new one year contract to remain at the Warriors.

It’s a significant boost for the Auckland club, given his head-turning displays during this campaign.

Negotiations have been ongoing for several months, but the Herald understands they were finally resolved this week.

At the start of this season Johnson wasn’t part of the Warriors’ plans for the 2024 season, but his performances were impossible to ignore.

He has been a key factor in the Warriors’ impressive season so far, with a 10-8 record ahead of Sunday’s clash with the Cronulla Sharks.

While he has contributed 17 try assists and six tries, it is his overall game management that has stood out.

He has also set a new benchmark with his defensive game.

At this stage, it leaves the Warriors with five halves for next season, with Johnson, Te Maire Martin, Luke Metcalf, Ronald Volkman and Chanel Harris-Tavita, though there is expected to be further movement in that area.

- More to come.







