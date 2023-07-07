Shaun Johnson of the Warriors. Photo / Getty

Shaun Johnson is set to play for the Warriors against Parramatta on Saturday – and will bring up a special milestone in the process.

His participation has been under question in the build-up to the game, with his wife Kayla expecting the birth of their second child.

In the aftermath of last Friday’s match with the Rabbitohs, Johnson told the Herald that things were “all up in the air”, given that Kayla’s due date was July 13.

Coach Andrew Webster said the decision would be left up to the player, adding that the household situation had to be the priority if there was a potential clash.

It made for a tricky situation this week, with the Warriors training with different combinations in the halves as insurance.

But Johnson travelled with the team to Sydney on Friday afternoon, ahead of what will be his 200th NRL game for the club.

It’s an impressive feat. Johnson becomes only the fifth to reach the benchmark, after Stacey Jones (261), Simon Mannering (301), Manu Vatuvei (226) and Ben Matulino (212).

For a long time, it also looked unlikely. When Johnson departed at the end of the 2018 season – in regrettable circumstances for both parties – it seemed hard to imagine that he would turn out for the Auckland club again.

But bridges were built – on both sides – leading to his return.

Last season was a fractured messy affair, but this campaign has been the curtain call he deserves.

It’s appropriate, as this year has rekindled memories of Johnson at its best.

“It’s certainly special,” Johnson told the Herald. “It wasn’t ever a goal but now that we are here it’s good and it’s nice to celebrate when you are in a good space. It’s not like I’ve held on to get here.

“I feel like I’m happy with where I am at personally and professionally and just really enjoying my time. So to strike that [milestone] up while you are happy, while you are enjoying it is a nice feeling.”

The team is also on a high, which is in stark contrast to the last Warriors’ double century, with Matulino’s landmark happening during the miserable 2017 campaign.

Back then the Warriors fell 30-14 to the Dragons in Hamilton, after giving up a 22-point halftime advantage in a defeat to Penrith the week before.

Comparatively, this Warriors team is flying – with a 9-7 record.

“You would much rather walk into these games with wind in your sails rather than stale, said Johnson. “Collectively as a team as well, with how we are playing and how our season has been. You can enjoy it more.”

But Johnson doesn’t want the occasion to be about him, recognising that Wayde Egan (100 NRL games), Addin Fonua-Blake (150) and Dylan Walker (200) all have significant career achievements this week.

That was why - apart from his family situation - there was no thought of holding his 200th match for the round 20 match with Cronulla at Mt Smart.

“He doesn’t want to save 200 games for back home, he wants to go and play, said Webster. “There are a lot of milestones that week and he wants to do it with his mates.”

Johnson’s statistics are remarkable. He has 78 career tries – now one ahead of Stacey Jones – and his 1344 points are only eclipsed by Daryl Haligan (2034) among New Zealanders, with Johnson recently going past Matthew Ridge (1331).

He has also managed 230 try assists, including 184 for the Warriors.

Numbers also tell a story this season. Johnson has already scored six tries – the most since 2016 – and is averaging almost 18 tackles per game, by far the highest of this career.

The Warriors have a poor recent record against the Eels, dropping six of the last eight clashes dating back to 2016, with their last win coming in 2018 in Sydney.

After reaching the 2022 grand final Parramatta struggled to start this season - winning only one of their first five games - but they have since rebounded and are on a five-match unbeaten streak.



