Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

NRL: Shaun Johnson set to play for New Zealand Warriors against Parramatta Eels in milestone match

Michael Burgess
By
4 mins to read
Shaun Johnson of the Warriors. Photo / Getty

Shaun Johnson of the Warriors. Photo / Getty

Shaun Johnson is set to play for the Warriors against Parramatta on Saturday – and will bring up a special milestone in the process.

His participation has been under question in the build-up to the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport