All Blacks head coach Ian Foster and Italy's Kieran Crowley clash over claims that the NZ side will 'intimidate' and 'bully' the Italians in the upcoming match. Video / NZ Herald

Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson, who missed out on the NRL Dally M Medal by one point last night, has ruled himself out of the New Zealand squad for the upcoming Pacific Championship.

Knights fullback Kalyn Ponga managed to edge out Johnson to claim the honour, and while the 33-year-old was disappointed, he said Ponga was a worthy winner and took home consolation from being one of three Warriors players in the NRL team of the year - along with prop Addin Fonua-Blake and winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

“I thought Kalyn had a great year, he was the centrepiece of the Knights when they went on their run and he really stepped up,” Johnson told NRL.com.

“I am really happy with my year. After where I was 12 months ago this is honestly a very proud moment for my family, my partner, my team-mates – they are the ones who know just how hard I have worked to get myself in this position.

“It was a special night for the club. I thought Wayde was unlucky, I thought Tohu was unlucky, and I thought Charnze [Nicoll-Klokstad] was unlucky not to even be here with us.

“We have got a group of players who can really take this club forward, not one individual and that is what it is going to take for us to go to the next step.”

NRL Dally M Medal winner and Fullback of the Year Kalyn Ponga of the Newcastle Knights poses with 2023 NRLW Dally M Medal winner and Fullback of the Year Tamika Upton. Photo / Getty Images

The 2014 Golden Boot winner was named the NRL’s halfback of the year at the Dally M Awards and said he was going to take a bit of time off and skip the Pacific Championship.

“The Kiwis are going to be fine. It is not a World Cup year.

“Where I am at, after the season I have had, I really feel like I do need a break.

“I don’t ever turn down the opportunity to represent New Zealand, and I think a lot of people who know me know that, so this was a very hard decision but it one that I am very comfortable with, and I am just going to enjoy some time with my family.”

FMG Stadium Waikato will host the Pacific Cup grand final on Saturday, November 4, as part of the newly announced Pacific Championships in partnership with New Zealand Rugby League. The 2023 Pacific Championships is a two-tiered competition with six men’s teams and seven women’s teams taking part in the tournament across two pools.

Johnson was the pick of most pundits for the Dally M, along with former players, after a remarkable season. He didn’t just wind back the clock in 2023, he entered a new stratosphere with his all-round game. He was remarkably consistent, playing 26 straight matches before he was rested for the final round.

Johnson told NRL.com this season was probably the best of his career.

“Last year I was done. I was ready to call it quits,” Johnson said. “I was like, ‘this isn’t what I remember rugby league to be’, and then in pre-season I was like, ‘who knows’.

“The Warriors never promised me anything but they said ‘if I performed, let’s talk’. I was okay that I might not be signing on for another year at the Warriors. It was a reality.

“The season played out the way it did so Webby said you have got to come back for one more and we can re-evaluate then as well.

“I never want to overstay my welcome but right now I feel like I am in a realty good place, and it would be silly not to see where that can take us next year.”

Warriors coach Andrew Webster scooped the big honour for the men with the clipboard, ahead of Penrith’s Ivan Cleary and Brisbane’ Kevin Walters, winning coach of the year.

Webster’s award was well received. It’s an amazing achievement – especially given what rivals Cleary and Walters had done this year – but he had one hell of a season.

After thanking his wife – “she has let me chase my dreams, moved countries, become a head coach and have your first baby – in a different country” he paid tribute to his squad.

“I just want to thank the boys,” addressing the Warriors table that included Johnson, Watene-Zelezniak, Fonua-Blake and Harris among others.

“I love you so much. From the first day of training to where we are now it is amazing. I’m here because of you. I can’t thank everyone at the club enough.

“We have an amazing thing going on in Up the Wahs at the moment, a bit of a movement. It is special what is happening in New Zealand and I just want to thank you guys so much.”

Webster arrived at Mt Smart with three games experience as a head coach, after an interim spell with the Wests Tigers in 2017. But he was a natural, building a resilient team in pre-season who just got better across the campaign. They recorded a 16-8 record, which was the second-best in club history.