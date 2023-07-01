Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

NRL: Shaun Johnson in doubt for milestone New Zealand Warriors match against Parramatta Eels - but for good reason

Michael Burgess
By
5 mins to read
Shaun Johnson of the Warriors. Photo / Getty

Shaun Johnson of the Warriors. Photo / Getty

Warriors star Shaun Johnson’s participation in Saturday’s match against Parramatta is up in the air – but for good reason.

The halfback is due to play his 200th NRL match for the club against the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport