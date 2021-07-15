NRL: Players' families in limbo after Queensland government backflip

NZ Herald’s Lachlan Waugh joins Cheree Kinnear as they preview an action packed weekend of sport with the All Blacks taking on Fiji, Round 14 of the ANZ Premiership and more. Video / NZ Herald

NZ Herald’s Lachlan Waugh joins Cheree Kinnear as they preview an action packed weekend of sport with the All Blacks taking on Fiji, Round 14 of the ANZ Premiership and more. Video / NZ Herald

NRL players are furious after the Queensland government backflipped on its decision to allow their families into the state on Saturday.

On Sunday, the league announced players and staff from 12 clubs would be moved into hubs in Queensland in a bid to keep the competition up and running amid Sydney and Melbourne's Covid-19 outbreaks.

Around 480 players and staff flew to Queensland on Wednesday under the assumption they would be reunited with their families on Saturday, as per the initial agreement.

However, that plan has now been postponed after the Queensland government said it required more information on the NRL's Covid-safe plan before it could let families into the state.

Some of the players' partners reacted to the news on social media, including Dragons star Ben Hunt's wife Bridget.

"Also do you know what to pack when you're leaving everything for potentially 2+ months. Asking for a friend," she posted to Instagram.

Rabbitohs and Kiwis veteran Benji Marshall's wife Zoe is also among the partners caught in limbo.

Zoe Marshall, wife of Rabbitohs veteran Benji Marshall. Photo / Instagram/news.com.au

NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo wrote to players and families on Thursday night to outline the developing situation.

"Dear players, officials and families," Abdo said in the letter.

"The Queensland Government has tonight advised that they will not provide an exemption for families from greater Sydney to travel to the Gold Coast on Saturday. It means you will not be travelling as planned on Saturday, but it does not mean you will not be able to reach Queensland.

"The government would now like more individual information and more information about our quarantine facility and Covid-safe plans before they approve our submission."

Abdo appeared hopeful players would be reunited with their families in Queensland by next weekend.

"We are hopeful you will make it to the Gold Coast within a week," he said

"Over the coming days we will be working day and night to provide the information required on our quarantine arrangements to ensure the Queensland Community remain safe and healthy.

"To families who are not based in a Hot Spot, such as families in Canberra and Newcastle, we will do everything we can to get you to the Gold Coast on Saturday, given the border is not currently closed to you. We will speak to you directly about our progress."

"We promise to continue communicating with you as often as possible and we will advise you as soon as we can about the additional information required to ensure our exemption request is approved.

"I can't pretend to know how disappointed you are, but you have our word that we will do everything we can to have you in Queensland by the end of next week."