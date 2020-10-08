NRL: Parramatta Eels young star Dylan Brown reveals desire to play for All Blacks

Parramatta Eels young star Dylan Brown has revealed his desire to play for the All Blacks later in his career.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, the 20-year-old Kiwi said he still dreams of returning to rugby union, a sport he played growing up, and represent the All Blacks at a Rugby World Cup.

Brown is contracted with the Eels until the end of 2023 and is getting ready for a big NRL preliminary final clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs this weekend.

But he admits the All Blacks has been in the back of his mind.

"That's probably the best thing you can do in team sport from my point of view, winning the Rugby World Cup," Brown told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"Who knows? I will definitely keep my books open if the All Blacks want me. If the All Blacks scream my name, I'll definitely be running. I'm open to anything.

"(I'll consider it) down the track. I've got three more years here. I just want to focus on that and when the time comes I'll be ready (to make a decision)."

Brown turned heads a little more than a year ago when he made his NRL debut and declared that he "wants to be a millionaire".

While the comment initially drew some criticism, he has more than proved his worth in the league to become one of the best young five-eighths in the sport and an important player for the Eels in their quest to win this year's NRL title.

Brown was reportedly targeted by the Warriors last year before signing an extension with Parramatta.