Mitchell Moses lost it after a on a pitch invader. Photo / Getty/Fox Sports Australia

Mitchell Moses lost it after a on a pitch invader. Photo / Getty/Fox Sports Australia

Parramatta Eels halfback Mitchell Moses has cringed after a monster hit on a pitch invader from a security guard.

The Eels had just scored to make it 24-16 in the 72nd minute with Moses kicking from just beside the posts.

The Eels star was lining up his kick when the crowd went up as the female pitch invader ran onto the field wearing jeans and bra.

"Now we've got an intruder on the field," Andrew Voss said in commentary.

Sideline reporter Matt Russell said: "It's 13 on 14 right now. She just got crunched."

The crowd let out a collective groan at the hit, which quickly circulated on social media.

Moses appeared both shocked and impressed by the hit, initially cringing before he smiled and shared a joke with referee Peter Gough.

He slotted the goal before the Eels held on for a 26-20 victory.

On social media, the jokes spread as quickly as the video.

What about that 😳😳😳😳😳😳



Watch Mitchell Moses reaction in the background 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/v2qlRG7BPR — Richard Callander (@richieplz) April 9, 2022

his reaction to the streaker getting SLAMMED into the ground i am LIVING pic.twitter.com/dyOchSYy3I — bib 🏈 (@sunsetpogues) April 9, 2022

NRL great Phil Gould tweeted: "Tackle. Although bunker is reviewing for possible dangerous throw. Could be on report and sin bin. Then charged. Then fined."

SMH's Phil Lutton added: "A female streaker just ran onto the field at Cbus Stadium and was CUT IN HALF by security. Superb hit. Mitchell Moses is losing his mind".

Others wanted an NRL team to "sign him up" after the security guard's textbook tackle.

Judging from pictures, the pitch invader was laughing after the incident.

The pitch invader is taken from the field by security guards. Photo / Getty

But not everyone was laughing.

Gold Coast boss Dennis Watt said the club would review the CCTV footage, saying the tackle was over-the-top.

"There needs to be a review of what happened," Watt said.

"From where I was sitting it did seem heavy-handed. It could have been handled better.

"You heard this collective intake of breath around the ground.

"It did seem over the top and it put the intruder at real physical risk.

"In general security does a very good job protecting fans and the players.

"The people who run the ground do a fantastic job.

"However on this occasion the fan could have been contained more easily than that without the risk of injury."