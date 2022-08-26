Josh Curran reacts after another Warriors defeat. Photo / Photosport

Panthers 46

Warriors 12

Thank goodness this Warriors season is almost over.

This was a much better effort than last week's humiliation in Townsville – with a patched up team showing some starch against the defending premiers Penrith – but still a tough watch at times.

The Warriors leaked eight tries in the 46-12 defeat on Friday night, for yet another heavy loss in 2022.

The team will have to lift for another visit home next Saturday, before the post-season analysis can begin.

After a competitive opening, where the Warriors took an early lead then restricted the home side to just two tries in the first 35 minutes, the pressure told from there.

Already missing several regulars, the visitors lost halfback Shaun Johnson (calf muscle strain) at the interval, to make their assignment even harder.

Nobody expected the Warriors to get close to this Panthers machine that has lost just three games all season, but the Auckland team at least showed stomach for the fight.

Captain Tohu Harris was outstanding, exhibiting silky skills as a ball player along with the usual intense workload, while Freddy Lussick caught the eye at dummy half and Bunty Afoa was strong.

Fullback Reece Walsh atoned for a poor effort in Townsville with an energetic display, while Dallin Watene-Zelezniak was solid against his former club and Chanel Harris-Tavita showed his usual commitment on his first grade return.

The Warriors had their moments – forcing five goal line dropouts to one – but couldn't handle the class, pace and power of the Panthers, with Kiwi prop James Fisher-Harris (181 running metres) and five eighth Jarome Luai particularly prominent.

Jarome Luai attacks the Warriors defence. Photo / Getty

Warriors coach Stacey Jones had to shuffle his deck, with Wayde Egan, Euan Aitken and Jack Murchie unavailable through injury and Lussick, Dunamis Lui and Eliesa Katoa promoted to start.

Against most predictions, the Warriors began well, going toe to toe with the defending premiers. Penrith were slightly off early – with four handling errors in the first quarter – but the visitors were full of aggression and energy, with some strong defending.

They took a deserved lead in the second minute, with Walsh finishing off a long range attack, helped by smart ball work by Harris.

Penrith slowly began to find their groove, but encountered willing defenders, with some outstanding stops by Walsh, Lussick and Katoa at key moments.

The Warriors attack wasn't particularly smooth but there were further chances, with Watene-Zelezniak going close from a Johnson bomb and Walsh close to snaring his own grubber.

After 35 minutes, the half was evenly poised at 12-6, after tries to Taylan May and Brian To'o had got things going for the Panthers, before everything turned in the blink of an eye.

After Viliami Vailea had just failed to ground a Johnson grubber, Penrith marched upfield, with To'o powering across a few plays later.

The Warriors pain was quickly exacerbated. They kicked off with only a minute to play in the half, but some short side magic saw the Panthers cross again through Sean O'Sullivan.

The early stages of the second period continued the pattern, with tries to Stephen Crichton and Viliame Kikau, to set up a daunting final 25 minutes.

But the Warriors showed some starch, with Katoa running off a lovely Harris pass to score, after Walsh had created an opening, and stemmed the tide for a while.

May grabbed his second in the 64th minute, before the bunker granted Isaah Yeo a late penalty try, after Walsh was deemed to have kicked the ball out of his grasp over the line.

Panthers 46 (Taylan May 2, Brian To'o 2, Sean O'Sullivan, Stephen Crichton, Viliame Kikau, Isaah Yeo tries; Crichton 7 cons)

Warriors 12 (Reece Walsh, Eliesa Katoa tries; Walsh 2 cons)

Halftime: 22-6