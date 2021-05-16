NRL: New Zealand Warriors rue nightmare start in defeat to Parramatta Eels

Warriors v Parramatta Eels. Video / Sky Sports

Eels 34

Warriors 18

If the Warriors are on a learning curve this season, this was one of the biggest lessons.

Against a red-hot Parramatta side, just against everything that could go wrong in the first half did, which ultimately led to the 34-18 defeat.

The Warriors conceded four tries in a nightmare first quarter, which all but killed the contest with an hour still to play.

From 24-0 down, the way they stayed in the match was credit to their courage and spirit, but time was always against them, despite some dazzling second-half play.

Reece Walsh again provided spark after coming off the bench just before halftime, though the shift of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to the wing wasn't the optimal use of such a talent. The forwards were gritty, after being completely overwhelmed early.

But the review will focus on that first quarter and just what went wrong. Whether it was the preparation, mentality and focus, or showing too much respect to the Eels, something was missing.

Against one of the competition heavyweights, on a scorching Brisbane afternoon, the Warriors needed to start well but completely fluffed their lines.

They barely had the ball, were penalised for an obstruction in their own half and endured the unusual sight of Tohu Harris trying a risky offload near his own 22.

The product of all that built immense pressure, against a team that thrives, more than just about anyone, on unchecked momentum.

The Warriors only had two completed sets in the first quarter, while the Eels had 10, and had crossed for a remarkable four tries, believed to be a first-quarter record for Parramatta in the NRL era.

The nadir was showboating prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard managing a double in the space of three minutes, as the Eels revelled in wide-open spaces on a dry track.

The Eels celebrate a Ryan Matterson try. Photo / Getty

With the fatigue setting in, everyone was off their game; even Tuivasa-Sheck was making uncharacteristic mistakes.

Even when the Warriors went close – with Ken Maumalo held up over the line – it still went wrong – as Adam Pompey was pinged for an obstruction.

Eels lock Nathan Brown opened the scoring after six minutes, with the almost unstoppable Maika Sivo trampling over the top of Rocco Berry for their second, after a swift switch to the left.

Harris' error gifted more possession, which led to Campbell-Gillard forcing his way over. The prop scored again in the next phase, after Mitchell Moses – who enjoyed a red-carpet ride in the first half – found space between a tiring defence.

The second quarter yielded some respite, and Josh Curran was first to the rebound, after a clever Chanel Harris-Tavita bomb.

That should have been the cue for more opportunities, though mistakes kept stalling any progress.

Walsh was injected in the 34th minute for Rocco Berry, with Tuivasa-Sheck moving to the right wing. The 18-year-old almost made an immediate impact, with a withering 50-metre run from near his own posts.

Ryan Matterson extended the Eels lead three minutes after halftime, after a Tuivasa-Sheck fumble had invited more pressure.

Matterson went close from an almost identical play, but was denied by gutsy defence, before Ben Murdoch-Masila's strong charge got the Warriors' second try.

Ben Murdoch-Masila scored for the Warriors. Photo / Getty

Walsh, who looked a constant menace, got his reward with an outstanding solo try, stepping inside two defenders from close range in the 61st minute.

Despite having made 120 more tackles than their opponents at that stage, the Warriors were coming home with a wet sail, seemingly rolling down the field at will.

But they couldn't find further end product, despite some promising situations, and Jakob Arthur's 75th minute try ended any faint hopes of a late revival.

Eels 34 (Reagan Campbell-Gillard 2, Nathan Brown, Maika Sivo, Ryan Matterson, Jakob Arthur tries; Mitchell Moses 4 cons, Clinton Gutherson con)

Warriors 18 (Josh Curran, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Reece Walsh tries; Kodi Nikorima 3 cons)

Halftime: 24-6