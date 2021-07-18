NRL: New Zealand Warriors lose four players to injury, then lose game to Penrith Panthers

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck went off after being knocked out. Photo / Photosport

Panthers 30

Warriors 16

It's always something with the Warriors.

Heading into their match against the Penrith Panthers in Brisbane on Sunday, coach Nathan Brown noted that there was always something preventing the side from putting on a complete performance during their five-match losing streak.

Sunday's match was no different.

Inside the opening 20 minutes, the Warriors found themselves down to a one-man bench after Tohu Harris (knee), Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (failed head injury assessment) and Wayde Egan (shoulder) were all ruled out of the remainder of the match. By halftime, their bench was empty when centre Rocco Berry was also forced out of the contest due to a hamstring injury.

Down on troops, the Warriors couldn't go with the Panthers in the second half, with the 30-16 final score unflattering of the side's performance.

There were ominous signs early for the Warriors, who went behind after just two minutes when a Chad Townsend clearance kick was charged down by Penrith second rower Viliame Kikau, who got a friendly bounce to streak across the try line untouched.

The Warriors shook off the early blow to hit back through Egan, who went over off a lovely inside-outside play with prop Matt Lodge; Reece Walsh's conversion giving the Warriors a 6-4 lead inside 10 minutes.

But that was where things started to go wrong for the Warriors. Harris left the field after taking two leg knocks in quick succession, and Tuivasa-Sheck was knocked out when making a tackle moments later.

The Panthers went back ahead, and though the Warriors hit back through Berry before he was forced from the field, the signs of fatigue were already starting to show.

Rocco Berry of the Warriors celebrates with teammates after scoring a try in the Warriors' impressive opening stages. Photo / Photosport

Despite clearly tiring throughout the second half, the effort remained high from the Warriors and, for the most part, their defence was strong with several try-saving tackles.

However, the Panthers were patient and, as the gaps started to appear, they exploited them. Winger Charlie Staines got a second-half double – the beneficiary of spaces appearing in the Warriors' defensive line – while second rower Liam Martin, backing up from representing New South Wales on Wednesday, also got onto the score sheet.

The Warriors continued to ask questions of the Panthers' defence though, and Walsh showed there was still life in the Warriors when he scooted over late in the game, although it would be the final scoring play.

The Warriors have now lost their last six games - their last win coming in round 11 against Wests Tigers on May 21 - and they remain four points adrift of the top eight with seven rounds left in the season.

Panthers 30 (Viliame Kikau 2, Charlie Staines 2, Brian To'o, Liam Martin tries; Stephen Crichton 3 cons)

Warriors 16 (Wayde Egan, Rocco Berry, Reece Walsh tries; Walsh 2 cons)

HT: 16-10.