Warriors' coach Stacey Jones remains in doubt for Friday's match against the Eels (9:55pm NZT), while the club anxiously hope to avoid any further player withdrawals.

Jones is in Covid isolation after testing positive last weekend, with assistant coach Justin Morgan overseeing the majority of training sessions this week.

Jones will need to test negative to take Thursday's flight to Sydney and then need further consecutive negative results to take charge of Friday's match at Comm Bank Stadium.

Morgan said the head coach was "still a chance" but ruled out using online tools – which has been seen in other sports - to connect Jones with the team in the dressing room if he was still isolating on Friday night.

"I don't think we'll dial in with Zoom, but obviously he'll be on the end of the phone if we need to talk to him," said Morgan. "I've been in constant dialogue with him [this week] and game day [would] be no different…just possibly a different person delivering it this week."

Of greater concern is any further Covid cases or illnesses, with winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and two members of staff also hit by the virus. The club is taking increased precautions, though there is only so much that can be done.

"There's naturally a chance for it to go further - obviously players spent time together," said Morgan "We're just being very diligent, making sure we test everybody and keep people separated from each other when they're waiting for the results."

"We're following all the protocols but the way it's going in Queensland and most parts of Australia. There's a lot more cases than three or four months ago."

Half Ronald Volkman has also been sidelined from the majority of training sessions with a virus (not Covid related) while lock Jazz Tevaga was also ill, as sickness "has gone through the camp".

Friday will also be an examination for fullback Reece Walsh, coming off his recent Covid infection. The coaching staff had considered carrying an extra interchange utility – so Walsh could have a spell during the game – but have discounted that idea, given the need for cover among the middle forwards.

"For Reece, obviously the first week coming back, it always is a little bit more difficult being a respiratory virus," said Morgan. "There's been a debate around that: Do we need to give him another week? But we don't have that sort of luxury at the moment and only time will tell on how much it's taken out of [him]."

"We might have to have a couple of contingency plans around interchange, if players need a rest somewhere during the game but hopefully we can have 17 fit and ready players on Friday."

It had been an eventful period, with players scratched and Jones side lined, off the back of Walsh confirming his departure and Andrew Webster signing on, but Morgan agreed that it was par for the course in 2022.

"It wouldn't be a Warrior's week if there wasn't some kind of curveball somewhere in there," joked Morgan.

The key to a positive performance will be replicating the defensive display in the 22-2 homecoming victory over the Tigers.

It was their best effort of the season, but the sixth placed Eels at their West Sydney base presents a completely different challenge.

"We have spoken about backing that up," said Morgan. "Obviously they drew some of the energy from the crowd [at Mt Smart] but we're gonna have to generate our own energies this time around and that'll be important for the players that start the game to ensure that they can do that."