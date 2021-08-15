NRL: New Zealand Warriors' finals hopes still alive as late surge continues with win over Bulldogs

Edward Kosi celebrates his first NRL try with Peta Hiku. Photo / Photosport

Warriors 24

Bulldogs 10

The Warriors' late season train rolls on, after an efficient 24-10 win over the Bulldogs on Sunday.

It was their third successive victory – the first such run of multiple victories since 2018 – and keeps them in contention for what would be a shock finals berth.

They remain outsiders, and need other results to fall their way, but will cling to some hope, two points outside the top eight.

For one of the few times this season, it was a relatively comfortable win, a contrast to the typical heartstopper.

Coach Nathan Brown won't be entirely satisfied though, as the margin should have been more decisive. The Bulldogs never stopped trying, but they are a bit of a rabble and desperately low on confidence, sitting in last since round five, with only two wins.

The Warriors went into the match as clear favourites, but still had to get the job done.

And the Sydney club had history; they managed a big late-season upset in 2018, which ultimately cost the Warriors a top four spot.

The result was set up by three tries in the first 21 minutes, as the Warriors looks focused and sharp. Josh Curran was the everywhere man for the Warriors, while Addin Fonua-Blake dominated the middle again.

Reece Walsh had a busy game, with signs of a promising partnership with Chanel Harris-Tavita.

The Bulldogs were boosted by the arrival of loan players Ryan James and Corey Horsburgh from the Raiders, after losing Dylan Napa and Jack Hetherington to suspension.

The Warriors made an ideal start, with Curran's third minute try. The back rower had made a long-range break – off a Sean O'Sullivan pass – and the halfback then put Curran neatly in a hole, as the 22-year-old ran a great line.

That should have been the impetus to build, but the Bulldogs were offered an instant reply, after Aaron Schoupp intercepted a poor O'Sullivan pass, blowing a potential three on one overlap for the Warriors.

The rookie halfback soon made amends, setting up Curran again, with Jazz Tevaga ending a long try drought to finish the move.

Things got better – in the festival atmosphere at Redcliffe – with Edward Kosi crossing for his first NRL try, running off a precise rainbow pass from Walsh, after a Canterbury-Bankstown error.

The Bulldogs needed something, and they were helped by a curious escort penalty, though the Warriors repelled three successive sets.

The Auckland team had further chances to extend their lead, but lacked polish, trying to go side to side before making incursions through the middle.

Their best opportunity came minutes before halftime, but O'Sullivan couldn't find support after another Curran break.

The Bulldogs doubled down on that slice of luck, with Jayden Okunbor crossing in the corner, as the Warriors lost focus momentarily.

The six-point halftime margin was a massive fillip for the Bulldogs, who had been dominated in every area, conceding five line breaks.

The Warriors dodged a bullet early in the second half – with Okunbor spilling the ball close to the line – before a magical Walsh try.

It came from an early Harris-Tavita kick, exhibiting wonderful vision, and Walsh outpaced Nick Meaney then forced the ball inches before the dead-ball line.

Reece Walsh grounds the ball for his try. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors did well to withstand three consecutive sets, before the Bulldogs looked to have scored, after Kosi's stone cold drop.

But the try was scratched for an awful high shot by Sione Katoa, who was fortunate to stay on the field. Kosi then went close, spilling the ball on the line, after an Eliesa Katoa break.

A long-range Walsh penalty extended the margin to 14 points, allowing the Warriors to ease to the finish, though the final quarter was scrappy.

Warriors 24 (Josh Curran, Jazz Tevaga, Edward Kosi, Reece Walsh tries; Walsh 3 cons, pen)

Bulldogs 10 (Aaron Schoupp, Jayden Okunbor tries; Jake Averillo con)

Halftime: 16-10