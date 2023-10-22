Kiwi bar in Paris heats up for finals week, MetService admits failed modelling of Auckland floods and Watercare’s warning this Labour day. Video / NZ Herald

New Zealand Warriors head coach Andrew Webster has been signed on for three more years.

The club announced the extension of his contract today, and it means the 41-year-old 2023 Dally M Coach of the Year is now set to equal the longest coaching tenure – six seasons – in the Warriors’ history.

In his rookie season as a head coach, Webster guided the Warriors to the NRL finals for the first time since 2018 and the first preliminary final since 2011.

Previously an assistant coach with the One New Zealand Warriors in 2015-2016, Webster coached the Warriors to a 17-10 win-loss record this year, the second-equal best in the club’s history.

“I never wanted to leave in the first place so now I get to lock up the future which I’m really grateful for. It was great being here as an assistant when I was at the club the first time and it’s even better now. There’s a bright future from our pathways through to our NRL roster and especially in the front office with Mark (Robinson) and Cameron (George). I truly feel we will have sustained success.”

Warriors chief executive Cameron George said he and Webster shared the same “vision, passion and commitment for success at our club on all levels.”

“Andrew has confirmed to us that he’s the right fit for our club and his skills as a coach are what we need to cement our long-term development through our pathways. He did an extremely good job this season and we have every confidence that he’ll continue to grow into the role.

“Another important element of extending his contract is that the stars of the future can see stability in long-term planning in the head coaching role and they see a coach who is driven to develop players of all age groups to become NRL players of the future for the Warriors.”

As well as Webster claiming the coach of the year accolade, halfback Shaun Johnson came within a whisker of winning the Dally M Medal while he was named in the Dally M Team of the Year along with winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and prop Addin Fonua-Blake.

Tohu Harris (lock) and Wayde Egan (hooker) were finalists for their positions and Harris was also a finalist in the captain of the year category.

Johnson was voted by his peers as The Players’ Champion, Fonua-Blake was a finalist for the award and Johnson, Watene-Zelezniak and Fonua-Blake all made the RLPA Dream Team.