Shaun Johnson of the Warriors (centre) hugs teammate Jesse Arthars after he scored a try against the Broncos. Photo / Photosport

Shaun Johnson of the Warriors (centre) hugs teammate Jesse Arthars after he scored a try against the Broncos. Photo / Photosport

Warriors 20

Broncos 6

It has taken a while, but the Warriors are starting to deliver on their pre-season promises of significant improvement in 2022.

They claimed their second successive win on Saturday, with an efficient 20-6 victory over the Brisbane Broncos.

It was far from perfect, but still their most convincing performance of the season, especially defensively, as they conceded only one opportunist try across 80 minutes.

Their line speed and aggression was impressive, while the tackles tended to stick once they were made.

The final scoreline probably flattered Brisbane, as the Warriors had a ton of chances, but their dominance of the yardage game will particularly satisfy coach Nathan Brown.

They looked hungry and sharp, while the Broncos resembled the unhappy unit of 2021.

Shaun Johnson is still finding his groove but made a difference upon his return, especially with his kicking game, and Jesse Arthars grabbed a brace of tries against his parent club.

Matt Lodge and Addin Fonua-Blake laid the platform, while the combative Jazz Tevaga was in everything at lock and the edge defenders had much more conviction. Reece Walsh was out to make an impression against his former club and was prominent in a strong display, despite a couple of errors.

Reece Walsh and the Warriors celebrate against the Broncos. Photo / Getty

The Warriors still lacked patience on attack, with some low-percentage plays, and would have been punished by a more accurate team.

Considering their amount of possession and territory, they struggled to build pressure, which kept Brisbane in the match for much longer than they deserved to be, but they were rock solid without the ball.

After poor starts so far this season, the Warriors were much quicker out of the blocks. They looked sharp from the outset, on a blisteringly hot afternoon in Redcliffe, and were rewarded with a fourth minute try, with Arthars running a good line off Johnson.

Broncos back rower Thomas Flegler was sinbinned at the end of the first quarter, after being placed on report on three separate occasions, and Arthars extended the Warriors advantage just moments later, with Walsh creating the opportunity with a trademark spin and pass

Adam Reynolds got Brisbane back in the game, against the run of play, with a clever chip and chase through a static line.

The Warriors had to reset but made things worse with a couple of cheap penalties, including the Walsh kickoff that went long.

But their defence was stout, and Marcelo Montoya grabbed a crucial four-pointer just before halftime, off a clever Adam Pompey flick. It was just reward for Montoya, who had created a turnover with a strong tackle on Kotoni Staggs.

There was a noticeable lift from the Broncos after halftime, and only a last-ditch effort by Johnson prevented a Corey Oates touchdown in the corner.

Midway through the second half the Warriors were flooded with playmakers, with Kodi Nikorima entering the fray, but it didn't click as they lacked precision in the key moments, especially late in the set.

The second period was an arm wrestle, with the Warriors guilty of overplaying their hand in good positions, particularly on the right flank, and couldn't find Walsh where they needed him. But they hung tough defensively and kept their discipline, which forced the Broncos to continually try to build momentum from inside their own half.

Johnson almost regathered his own grubber, before two Walsh penalties gave the Warriors some breathing space for their second straight win.

Warriors 20 (Jesse Arthars 4, 21, Marcelo Montoya 35 tries; Reece Walsh 2 cons, 2 pens)

Broncos 6 (Adam Reynolds 29 try; Reynolds con)

Halftime: 16-6