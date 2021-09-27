NRL: Melbourne Storm stars investigated following phone footage: Reports

The Melbourne Storm crashed out of the NRL playoffs last weekend. Photo /Getty

The NRL is reportedly investigating the two Melbourne Storm players after a video emerged on social media which showed the players in a hotel room with a white substance on a table.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the paper had obtained a copy of phone footage which was being circulated on social media.

The NRL has reportedly be made aware of the footage and the Integrity Unit is investigating the situation.

Storm general manager of football Frank Ponissi declined to comment on the video according to The Daily Telegraph, other than to say "there is a process to go through."

Speaking on Fox League's NRL Tonight, The Australian's Brent Read said it was a "suspicious looking powder" and that the Storm was also looking into it.

Rugby league reporter Danny Weidler also tweeted: "NRL Integrity Unit are aware of a video of Melbourne Storm players partying post game. Too early to say investigation launched. Having seen the video its not a great look. Another concern is they have been betrayed by people in the room with them."

The Storm were sensationally knocked out of the NRL Finals over the weekend in a 10-6 loss to the Penrith Panthers at Suncorp Stadium.

The Storm were the defending premiers and won the 2021 minor premiership before being ousted by the Penrith side.