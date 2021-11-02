NRL: Melbourne Storm on verge of signing All Blacks Sevens star Will Warbrick - report

All Blacks sevens star William Warbrick. Photo / Photosport

Melbourne Storm, the outstanding NRL club with a history of uncovering outstanding New Zealand talent, is chasing an All Black Olympian.

The Storm, coached by the legendary Craig Bellamy, is in talks with giant sevens back William Warbrick as a wing recruit, according to The Australian.

It described the Storm as being "on the verge of another stunning transtasman coup as they prepare to raid the New Zealand rugby sevens programme".

The 23-year-old Warbrick was in the All Black Sevens side that made the Olympic final in Tokyo this year where they were beaten by Fiji.

The 1.94m Warbrick, who was born in Kawerau, shapes as a replacement for the try scoring speedster Josh Addo-Carr, the NRL headline act who recently signed with the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Rotorua High School student Warbrick played Australian rules football before being scooped up by the sevens development system in 2019.

It is also being reported that outstanding Kiwis centre Joey Manu is likely to turn down an offer from the Warriors in favour of remaining with the Roosters.

Meanwhile, former Warriors half Sean O'Sullivan has been signed by the champion Penrith Panthers.