Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

NRL: Marquee prop Addin Fonua-Blake set for biggest Warriors season yet

3 minutes to read
Addin Fonua-Blake. Photo / Photosport

Addin Fonua-Blake. Photo / Photosport

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

A streamlined Addin Fonua-Blake is ready to take on even more responsibility this season, which is good news for the Warriors.

Fonua-Blake will lead the team for the first few months of this campaign –

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.