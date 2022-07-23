Shaun Johnson in action. Photo / Photosport

All the NRL action between the Warriors and the Raiders.

Interim Warriors coach Stacey Jones has made the brutal decision to bench young gun Reece Walsh for this weekend's NRL match against the Canberra Raiders.

The 20-year-old struggled during Friday's 28-18 loss to the Parramatta Eels, and the promising fullback has paid the price.

Jones has rearranged the Warriors spine ahead of the Round 19 contest in Canberra, relegating the Broncos-bound Walsh to the bench and shifting Chanel Harris-Tavita to No. 1 jumper, while five-eighth Daejarn Asi has been recalled to the starting 13.

Walsh signed a three-year deal with the Broncos last month, committing to the Red Hill club until the end of the 2025 season.

"There has been a major change in Reece's personal circumstances in the past two months which have impacted on his ability to move to Auckland with the club next season," Warriors chief executive Cameron George said last month.

"We're working through his situation and have given him permission, with some conditions, to look at options in Brisbane. It's not the way either Reece or the club had wanted this to play out but we respect the issues he has."

Warriors: Chanel Harris-Tavita, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Jesse Arthars, Adam Pompey, Marcelo Montoya, Daejarn Asi, Shaun Johnson, Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan, Tohu Harris (c), Euan Aitken, Jack Murchie, Jazz Tevaga.

Interchange: Reece Walsh, Bunty Afoa, Eliesa Katoa, Josh Curran; Jackson Frei (18th man).

Raiders: Xavier Savage, Nick Cotric, Matthew Timoko, Sebastian Kris, Albert Hopoate, Jack Wighton, Jamal Fogarty, Josh Papalii, Zac Woolford, Joseph Tapine, Hudson Young, Elliott Whitehead (c), Adam Elliott.

Interchange: Tom Starling, Ryan Sutton, Emre Guler, Corey Harawira-Naera; Ata Mariota (18th man).