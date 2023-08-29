Luke Metcalf celebrates a try. Photo / photosport.nz

The New Zealand Warriors look to have been dealt an injury blow on the eve of the NRL finals.

Five-eighth Luke Metcalf posted on Instagram last night saying that his season is over.

@NZWarriors five-eighth Luke Metcalf has posted on Instagram that his @NRL season is over after being sidelined with a hamstring injury. @newstalkzbsport pic.twitter.com/vS3kDMAnpY — Nathan Limm (@nathanlimm_) August 29, 2023

Metcalf has made 12 appearances for the club this year after making his first start in round 13 against the Broncos. The side have been 10-2 since he linked up with Shaun Johnson in the halves.

His injury news comes as the Warriors sweat on the status of captain Tohu Harris who has been sidelined with a back injury. The full extent of the injury is not yet known but the timing is unfortunate, with the Warriors set to be involved in September football for the first time since 2018.

The Warriors have meanwhile rung the changes for their final NRL regular season league game against the Dolphins in Brisbane on Saturday.

Halfback Shaun Johnson, prop Addin Fonua-Blake, fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, wing Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and hooker Wayde Egan have been rested.

Dylan Walker to lead the side.

Playmaker Te Maire Martin has been named for his first NRL game since April, with Ed Kosi, Ronald Volkman and Taine Tuaupiki coming into the run-on 13.







